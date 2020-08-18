Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,790 head of feeder cattle selling on Aug. 12, compared to 1,599 head on Aug. 5 and 1,300 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were mostly selling $3 to $6 lower, except those 200 to 350 pounds were selling $9 to $10 higher on light receipts and those 800 to 900 pounds were selling $2 higher. The heifers were selling $1 to $5 higher. The demand was good. The quality was average to good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 41% was heifers and 10% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 33%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 226 to 245 lbs., 220.00 to 227.50 (220.40); 13 head, 255 to 268 lbs., 207.50 to 217.50 (214.98); 10 head, 283 lbs., 192.50 unweaned; 2 head, 310 lbs., 192.50; 21 head, 353 to 390 lbs., 173.00 to 181.00 (177.62); 50 head, 400 to 437 lbs., 163.00 to 175.00 (168.47); 105 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 158.00 to 169.00 (160.81); 62 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (155.56); 97 head, 552 to 591 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (149.32); 49 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (142.40); 49 head, 650 to 683 lbs., 137.00 to 146.50 (141.35); 29 head, 703 to 738 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.63); 25 head, 755 to 791 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.03); 13 head, 801 to 840 lbs., 132.00 to 135.50 (134.02); 19 head, 850 to 860 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (131.53); 4 head, 905 to 908 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (127.25); 1 head, 955 lbs., 115.00; 18 head, 1065 lbs., 111.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 325 lbs., 165.00; 26 head, 404 to 448 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (154.38); 16 head, 453 to 494 lbs., 148.00 to 157.00 (153.56); 11 head, 504 to 547 lbs., 137.00 to 149.00 (141.29); 20 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (140.31); 8 head, 607 to 646 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (136.20); 9 head, 654 to 695 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (136.63); 2 head, 785 lbs., 126.00; 2 head, 805 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 410 to 425 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (142.05); 4 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 136.00 to 157.00 (146.77); 1 head, 690 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 1035 lbs., 92.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 265 to 298 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (157.77); 26 head, 316 to 349 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (156.43); 5 head, 321 to 325 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 28 head, 360 to 396 lbs., 148.00 to 157.00 (153.00); 27 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (148.39); 35 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (140.48); 81 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (136.67); 108 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (133.20); 33 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 128.00 to 138.50 (132.56); 19 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (125.94); 33 head, 703 to 735 lbs., 123.00 to 132.50 (130.88); 8 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.05); 31 head, 805 to 840 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.77); 15 head, 877 to 895 lbs., 114.00 to 120.00 (119.19); 2 head, 910 to 945 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.53); 14 head, 1014 lbs., 115.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 295 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 318 lbs., 140.00; 3 head, 385 to 390 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (141.98); 29 head, 411 to 445 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (142.18); 13 head, 451 to 489 lbs., 124.00 to 135.50 (131.35); 8 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.72); 5 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (122.99); 24 head, 600 to 633 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.71); 2 head, 665 to 695 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (114.89); 3 head, 705 to 735 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.32); 1 head, 780 lbs., 111.00; 5 head, 805 to 820 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 1023 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 375 lbs., 130.00; 1 head, 545 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 268 lbs., 184.00 unweaned; 10 head, 303 to 340 lbs., 180.00 to 188.00 (186.85); 7 head, 363 lbs., 165.00; 13 head, 420 to 448 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (158.02); 23 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (147.97); 8 head, 503 to 530 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (139.12); 26 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (137.89); 16 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (136.49); 10 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 126.00 to 128.50 (126.99); 8 head, 705 to 709 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.25); 2 head, 750 to 755 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (119.51); 4 head, 825 to 830 lbs., 100.00 to 108.00 (106.01); 1 head, 910 lbs., 79.00; 2 head, 1110 to 1130 lbs., 77.00 to 78.00 (77.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 415 to 425 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (146.36); 2 head, 543 lbs., 134.00; 1 head, 560 lbs., 138.00; 2 head, 620 to 630 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.99); 2 head, 680 lbs., 121.00.
