Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,387 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 23, compared to 2,929 head on Sept. 16, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were mostly selling $2 to $5 higher, except those weighing 350 to 550 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower. The heifers were steady to $3 lower on a light test. The demand was average to good. The quality was average to good. Rainfall and cooler fall temperatures have moved across the trade area. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 42% was heifers and 21% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 295 lbs., 211.00; 16 head, 307 to 341 lbs., 184.00 to 195.00 (190.46); 2 head, 375 to 385 lbs., 176.00 to 182.50 (179.29); 17 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 145.00 to 164.00 (149.91) unweaned; 34 head, 403 to 438 lbs., 164.00 to 172.50 (167.75); 34 head, 460 to 496 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (154.64); 33 head, 505 to 532 lbs., 143.50 to 152.50 (146.60); 46 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (140.74); 48 head, 613 to 643 lbs., 128.00 to 144.50 (137.70); 32 head, 660 to 685 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (133.28); 19 head, 705 to 715 lbs., 128.00 to 138.50 (135.43); 9 head, 750 to 765 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (128.45); 1 head, 810 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 330 to 343 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (150.13); 1 head, 375 lbs., 142.50; 42 head, 416 to 448 lbs., 130.00 to 159.00 (145.75); 16 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (144.21); 18 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (134.34); 15 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (128.00); 6 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.68); 5 head, 652 lbs., 120.00; 3 head, 710 to 728 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.33); 2 head, 755 to 790 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.56). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 408 lbs., 100.00; 4 head, 500 lbs., 112.00; 1 head, 550 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 740 lbs., 108.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 280 to 294 lbs., 152.50 to 158.00 (155.23); 23 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (153.89); 22 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (150.89); 63 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 137.00 to 149.00 (140.38); 56 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 141.00 (127.17); 44 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (118.95); 54 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 112.00 to 121.00 (117.31); 9 head, 610 to 629 lbs., 128.50 to 139.00 (130.78); 4 head, 653 to 690 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (119.97); 2 head, 710 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 250 to 290 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (142.57); 6 head, 303 to 330 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (131.67); 17 head, 354 to 393 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (133.32); 32 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.44); 33 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 115.00 to 122.50 (119.40); 8 head, 510 to 531 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (114.38); 4 head, 565 to 585 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (106.23); 20 head, 607 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.60); 6 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (106.04). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 305 to 320 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (116.86); 8 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (124.55); 12 head, 413 to 444 lbs., 115.00 to 123.50 (120.49); 6 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (113.15); 3 head, 525 to 528 lbs., 104.00 to 105.00 (104.33); 1 head, 645 lbs., 102.50; 2 head, 740 lbs., 83.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 220 to 244 lbs., 170.00 to 185.00 (172.29); 4 head, 270 to 288 lbs., 190.00 to 217.50 (210.95); 4 head, 320 to 333 lbs., 197.50 to 205.00 (199.34); 13 head, 351 to 390 lbs., 171.00 to 180.00 (177.28); 13 head, 408 to 443 lbs., 154.00 to 170.00 (160.63); 19 head, 450 to 470 lbs., 147.00 to 158.00 (151.35); 17 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (139.68); 17 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.33); 20 head, 600 to 632 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (120.41); 19 head, 661 to 690 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (114.14); 4 head, 710 to 733 lbs., 116.00; 3 head, 765 to 790 lbs., 100.00; 6 head, lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 285 lbs., 160.00; 5 head, 327 to 343 lbs., 177.00 to 189.00 (181.94); 11 head, 350 to 389 lbs., 150.00 to 162.00 (153.70); 6 head, 425 to 443 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (147.49); 34 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 126.00 to 145.00 (138.69); 18 head, 517 to 543 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (130.64); 10 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 111.00 to 123.00 (119.44).
