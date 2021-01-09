Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,927 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 16, compared to 2,846 head of cattle selling on Dec. 9 and 1,766 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing over 400 pounds were steady to $3 lower and those under 400 pounds were mixed and mostly selling $11 to $15 higher. The heifers were selling $2 to $5 higher, with instances up to $9 higher. The demand was good with very good demand for light weight calves. The quality was average. The winter weather moved across most of the trade area this past week. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 47% was heifers and 11% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 16%. The Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction will be closed for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The next feeder cattle sale will be on Jan. 6, 2021.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 270 to 295 lbs., 190.00; 3 head, 293 lbs., 209.00 thin fleshed; 17 head, 320 to 337 lbs., 187.50 to 194.00 (191.61); 7 head, 305 to 318 lbs., 207.00 to 213.00 (211.23) thin fleshed; 40 head, 350 to 379 lbs., 185.00 to 195.00 (188.87); 3 head, 362 lbs., 197.50 thin fleshed; 66 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (175.07); 75 head, 453 to 497 lbs., 167.00 to 177.50 (169.08); 73 head, 500 to 531 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (155.28); 46 head, 504 to 531 lbs., 163.00 to 168.00 (165.82) thin fleshed; 74 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (148.81); 30 head, 615 to 644 lbs., 134.25 to 144.00 (137.13); 19 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 125.00 to 136.50 (129.77); 9 head, 700 to 713 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (123.01); 3 head, 778 lbs., 126.00; 1 head, 885 lbs., 124.00; 2 head, 988 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 265 to 296 lbs., 168.00 to 170.00 (168.42); 3 head, 310 to 335 lbs., 175.00 to 177.50 (175.87); 37 head, 353 to 397 lbs., 175.00 to 184.00 (176.90); 21 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 155.00 to 167.00 (163.17); 26 head, 463 to 486 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (162.02); 15 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (143.16); 12 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (141.08); 12 head, 611 to 635 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (127.43); 8 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.93); 4 head, 721 lbs., 113.00; 1 head, 815 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 348 lbs., 160.00; 4 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 156.00 to 170.00 (164.12); 10 head, 423 to 430 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (134.84); 18 head, 455 to 493 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (150.63); 3 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 109.00 to 144.00 (120.23); 1 head, 560 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 253 to 285 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (155.14); 25 head, 325 to 348 lbs., 148.00 to 157.50 (152.59); 46 head, 360 to 385 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (152.87); 5 head, 355 to 359 lbs., 158.00 to 159.00 (158.20) thin fleshed; 64 head, 400 to 441 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (148.59); 2 head, 403 lbs., 159.00 thin fleshed; 142 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (137.37); 17 head, 469 to 478 lbs., 147.00 to 148.00 (147.59) thin fleshed; 102 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 127.00 to 136.50 (133.54); 84 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (122.25); 61 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 119.00 to 128.25 (124.38); 27 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 116.00 to 121.00 (118.53); 18 head, 700 to 733 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (111.89); 5 head, 775 to 795 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 845 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 321 to 348 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.05); 34 head, 357 to 398 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (138.88); 69 head, 401 to 449 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (137.61); 3 head, 475 to 493 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.63); 15 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (121.60); 2 head, 598 lbs., 115.00; 3 head, 630 lbs., 116.00; 5 head, 770 to 793 lbs., 100.00 to 111.00 (102.15).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 265 lbs., 202.50; 4 head, 304 lbs., 195.00; 11 head, 377 to 385 lbs., 172.00 to 179.00 (174.08); 5 head, 357 lbs., 191.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 172.00 to 177.00 (173.09); 12 head, 484 to 493 lbs., 154.00 to 162.00 (157.85); 5 head, 450 to 470 lbs., 166.00 to 169.00 (167.17) thin fleshed; 12 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (147.37); 16 head, 502 to 509 lbs., 157.00 to 158.50 (158.22) thin fleshed; 24 head, 550 to 573 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (136.47); 6 head, 615 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.63); 20 head, 655 to 692 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.13); 2 head, 725 to 735 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.01); 14 head, 753 to 795 lbs., 105.00 to 114.00 (111.16); 10 head, 805 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 240 lbs., 170.00; 2 head, 318 lbs., 174.00; 5 head, 430 to 442 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (157.84); 10 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (141.05); 5 head, 565 to 599 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (126.43); 2 head, 648 lbs., 116.00; 9 head, 672 to 695 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (111.83); 1 head, 870 lbs., 102.00.
