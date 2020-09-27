Southern Oklahoma Livestock, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,929 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 16, compared to 1,760 head on Sept. 9, and 1,909 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $4 to $7 higher, those weighing under 400 pounds were selling $9 to $15 higher. The heifers were selling $2 to $3 higher with instances of $10 to $12 higher. The demand was good to very good. The quality was good through attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 36% was heifers and 18% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 29%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 244 lbs., 190.00; 4 head, 265 to 290 lbs., 202.50 to 207.50 (205.62); 24 head, 313 to 321 lbs., 187.50 to 193.00 (189.30); 29 head, 365 to 382 lbs., 187.00 to 190.00 (187.53); 79 head, 406 to 447 lbs., 165.00 to 178.00 (170.92); 55 head, 455 to 481 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (159.95); 92 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 143.00 to 153.50 (149.44); 153 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (137.74); 131 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (136.38); 43 head, 653 to 698 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (128.28); 22 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.44); 30 head, 753 to 794 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (134.93); 12 head, 810 to 820 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (123.68); 3 head, 865 to 880 lbs., 114.00 to 121.00 (116.65); 8 head, 931 to 935 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (115.25); 37 head, 957 to 983 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (117.60); 2 head, 1010 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (112.50); 3 head, 1060 lbs., 100.00 to 107.00 (104.67). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 295 lbs., 170.00; 12 head, 308 to 348 lbs., 155.00 to 176.00 (163.83); 29 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 150.00 to 173.00 (153.72); 25 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 144.00 to 163.00 (155.68); 67 head, 460 to 499 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (147.44); 57 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (136.35); 11 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 121.00 to 133.50 (128.55); 18 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.45); 2 head, 685 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 705 to 727 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (121.77); 3 head, 783 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 325 lbs., 145.00; 9 head, 355 to 378 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.78); 6 head, 418 to 445 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (134.12); 4 head, 460 to 475 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.24); 1 head, 505 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 255 to 285 lbs., 147.50 to 154.00 (153.35); 9 head, 315 to 333 lbs., 147.50 to 157.50 (156.21); 35 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (147.21); 95 head, 401 to 437 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (140.82); 33 head, 450 to 469 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (135.72); 97 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 119.00 to 133.00 (124.60); 109 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 116.00 to 129.50 (121.20); 42 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (123.34); 48 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (123.90); 63 head, 715 to 741 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (121.88); 25 head, 760 to 781 lbs., 109.00 to 116.00 (115.49); 11 head, 805 lbs., 119.00; 13 head, 906 to 944 lbs., 96.00 to 105.00 (101.62). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 225 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 280 lbs., 142.50; 14 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (137.37); 21 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (132.36); 26 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 121.00 to 134.00 (127.91); 55 head, 455 to 493 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (122.36); 20 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.39); 4 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (110.00); 9 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (114.68); 5 head, 670 to 680 lbs., 109.00 to 112.00 (109.79); 6 head, 727 to 740 lbs., 106.00 to 110.00 (109.32). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 340 lbs., 127.00; 3 head, 427 lbs., 110.00; 12 head, 465 to 480 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (115.86).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 245 lbs., 188.00; 16 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 189.00 to 207.50 (191.89); 17 head, 365 to 390 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (176.83); 26 head, 405 to 438 lbs., 158.00 to 169.00 (160.96); 20 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (151.66); 44 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (138.22); 58 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (131.32); 30 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (127.60); 27 head, 660 to 698 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (120.71); 11 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (122.74); 2 head, 750 to 760 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.49); 1 head, 805 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 855 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 290 lbs., 145.00; 7 head, 330 to 340 lbs., 150.00 to 176.00 (153.77); 9 head, 360 to 392 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (143.94); 21 head, 403 to 446 lbs., 141.00 to 160.00 (150.48); 30 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (136.59); 15 head, 521 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.59); 2 head, 578 lbs., 124.00; 4 head, 620 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.75); 1 head, 650 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 715 lbs., 114.00; 2 head, 768 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 895 lbs., 89.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 322 lbs., 144.00; 7 head, 375 to 390 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (131.88); 10 head, 431 to 436 lbs., 136.00 to 137.50 (136.75); 8 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 547 lbs., 116.00.
