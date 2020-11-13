Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,105 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 4, compared to 360 head on Oct. 28 and 3,573 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $15 to $20 higher. The heifers were selling $12 to $17 higher. This sale was conducted in comparison to a very light test the previous week. The demand was good to very good. The quality was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 35% steers, 43% was heifers and 21% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%. The Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction will have a “Wheat Pasture Special” sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 and there will be no sale on Nov. 25.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, åß5 head, 275 to 289 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (174.04); 9 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (168.20); 6 head, 328 lbs., 184.00 thin fleshed; 11 head, 365 to 398 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (166.26); 6 head, 355 to 361 lbs., 172.00 to 175.00 (172.49) thin fleshed; 29 head, 410 to 448 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (168.82); 30 head, 455 to 492 lbs., 154.00 to 163.00 (159.24); 9 head, 454 to 457 lbs., 167.00 to 172.00 (169.88) thin fleshed; 85 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (152.56); 45 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (138.14); 30 head, 557 to 598 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (147.50) thin fleshed; 44 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (127.21); 18 head, 602 to 644 lbs., 138.00 to 143.50 (142.66) thin fleshed; 58 head, 652 to 690 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (129.16); 16 head, 709 to 738 lbs., 125.00 to 133.50 (128.43); 17 head, 753 to 785 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.71); 7 head, 800 to 845 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.71); 2 head, 910 to 935 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.01); 1 head, 955 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 240 lbs., 170.00; a1 head, 290 lbs., 143.00; 4 head, 320 to 340 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.74); 13 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (154.14); 18 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 142.00 to 160.00 (150.42); 20 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (144.42); 8 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (141.51); 17 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (128.46); 7 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.23); 14 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (118.23); 12 head, 723 to 733 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (118.53); 17 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 105.00 to 118.50 (115.35). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 330 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 370 to 390 lbs., 140.00; 4 head, 405 to 410 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.24); 2 head, 475 to 485 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (124.56); 9 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 100.00 to 125.00 (115.48); 2 head, 575 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.50); 1 head, 635 lbs., 107.50; 3 head, 670 to 695 lbs., 96.00 to 100.00 (97.37); 1 head, 760 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 258 to 295 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (155.90); 9 head, 335 to 345 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (160.12); 18 head, 323 to 329 lbs., 167.50 to 171.00 (169.01) thin fleshed; 35 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (149.68); 5 head, 358 to 370 lbs., 156.00 to 162.00 (158.45) thin fleshed; 58 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (139.58); 5 head, 405 to 409 lbs., 153.00 to 162.50 (154.89) thin fleshed; 39 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (132.13); 16 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (139.01) thin fleshed; 64 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.50); 53 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (115.69); 43 head, 550 to 589 lbs., 127.00 to 131.50 (130.91) thin fleshed; 30 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 109.00 to 119.00 (112.95); 25 head, 653 to 690 lbs., 107.00 to 117.00 (111.54); 19 head, 651 lbs., 127.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 104.00 to 113.00 (109.04); 5 head, 761 to 780 lbs., 99.00 to 100.00 (99.80); 2 head, 830 lbs., 94.00 to 96.00 (95.00); 2 head, 880 to 895 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 220 lbs., 138.00; 8 head, 250 to 283 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (141.90); 7 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (144.47); 22 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 143.00 (134.11); 43 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (130.68); 43 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 100.00 to 127.00 (121.69); 37 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 90.00 to 119.00 (112.99); 50 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 89.00 to 112.00 (106.01); 11 head, 603 to 640 lbs., 100.00 to 106.00 (101.81); 6 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 87.00 to 106.00 (97.34); 10 head, 710 to 735 lbs., 90.00 to 102.00 (97.87); 2 head, 765 to 770 lbs., 84.00 to 90.00 (86.99). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 275 lbs., 120.00; 3 head, 320 to 345 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (126.83); 5 head, 365 to 395 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (106.49); 10 head, 417 to 445 lbs., 92.00 to 120.00 (104.82); 2 head, 470 to 490 lbs., 110.00; 7 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 100.00 to 107.00 (104.07); 1 head, 905 lbs., 78.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 240 to 245 lbs., 165.00 to 177.50 (171.19); 4 head, 285 to 295 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (172.48); 9 head, 306 to 342 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (171.39); 11 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (163.78); 1 head, 355 lbs., 177.50 thin fleshed; 29 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (162.47); 4 head, 400 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 51 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 146.00 to 157.00 (151.50); 4 head, 460 to 463 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (163.24) thin fleshed; 28 head, 500 to 530 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (141.97); 3 head, 500 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 38 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 114.00 to 125.00 (118.85); 6 head, 588 lbs., 131.00 thin fleshed; 29 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 118.00 to 127.00 (122.21); 15 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 108.00 to 116.00 (110.95); 6 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (109.06); 2 head, 750 to 755 lbs., 106.00 to 116.00 (111.02). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 223 to 235 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (151.30); 1 head, 270 lbs., 160.00; 4 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 159.00 to 160.00 (159.48); 12 head, 360 to 385 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (149.12); 12 head, 405 to 449 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (143.85); 8 head, 453 to 490 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (132.13); 21 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (129.12); 7 head, 575 to 590 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (107.84); 24 head, 610 to 640 lbs., 106.00 to 116.00 (112.24); 7 head, 685 to 698 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (95.68); 2 head, 730 to 745 lbs., 94.00 to 96.00 (95.01); 1 head, 770 lbs., 96.00; 1 head, 980 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 425 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.50); 2 head, 455 lbs., 85.00; 5 head, 530 to 536 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (108.02).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.