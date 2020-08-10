Southern Oklahoma, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,406 head of feeder cattle selling on July 29, compared to 1,260 head on July 22 and 1,410 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were mostly selling $2 to $5 higher. The heifers weighing under 550 pounds were mostly selling $1 to $3 higher and those over 550 pounds were unevenly steady on light comparable receipts. The demand was average. The quality was average to good. Rainfall and cooler temperatures have moved across the trade area. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 43% was heifers and 10% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 32%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
1 head, 235 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 4 head, 274 lbs., 200.00; 2 head, 295 lbs., 159.00 to 166.00 (162.50) unweaned; 12 head, 300 to 328 lbs., 188.00 to 190.00 (189.09); 3 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 167.50 to 170.00 (169.15) unweaned; 10 head, 368 to 380 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (164.38); 6 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (142.43) unweaned; 36 head, 415 to 441 lbs., 155.00 to 170.00 (163.87); 50 head, 468 to 494 lbs., 155.00 to 168.00 (161.55); 46 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (156.05); 34 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (148.06); 92 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 140.00 to 154.50 (145.92); 37 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.21); 15 head, 705 to 742 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (138.10); 13 head, 763 to 783 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (129.77); 14 head, 805 to 828 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (130.78); 1 head, 855 lbs., 126.00; 1 head, 933 lbs., 126.00; 5 head, 1005 to 1025 lbs., 94.00 to 102.00 (99.80); 2 head, 1050 lbs., 86.00 to 92.00 (89.00); 1 head, 1120 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 330 to 348 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (149.10); 6 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (155.48); 24 head, 401 to 440 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (149.84); 25 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 138.00 to 153.00 (145.62); 20 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (138.41); 23 head, 555 to 593 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (135.25); 21 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (135.15); 10 head, 653 to 685 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (128.78); 8 head, 700 to 718 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (130.52); 1 head, 770 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 850 to 890 lbs., 107.00 to 110.00 (108.53). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 428 to 445 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (126.80); 5 head, 455 to 493 lbs., 115.00 to 133.00 (128.23); 4 head, 509 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 599 lbs., 121.00; 1 head, 650 lbs., 122.50; 1 head, 700 lbs., 117.00; 2 head, 800 to 805 lbs., 100.00 to 108.00 (104.01).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 255 to 275 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.36); 12 head, 316 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (145.83); 19 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (151.21); 54 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (148.10); 89 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 135.00 to 149.50 (141.55); 106 head, 510 to 547 lbs., 129.00 to 143.00 (136.91); 62 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 124.00 to 136.00 (129.28); 30 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (127.73); 11 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.58); 6 head, 705 to 741 lbs., 126.00 to 128.50 (127.85); 12 head, 768 to 790 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (124.80); 5 head, 800 to 845 lbs., 112.00 to 119.00 (115.76); 3 head, 867 lbs., 113.00; 6 head, 931 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 950 to 955 lbs., 90.00 to 99.00 (94.51). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 305 to 343 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.06); 5 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (139.55); 6 head, 405 to 442 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.44); 1 head, 455 lbs., 125.00; 17 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (126.28); 11 head, 560 to 593 lbs., 113.00 to 122.00 (117.00); 10 head, 615 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (119.19); 2 head, 650 to 665 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (110.55); 5 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (114.17); 1 head, 780 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 875 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 360 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 400 to 425 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 475 lbs., 118.00; 1 head, 595 lbs., 117.50; 1 head, 650 lbs., 104.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 394 lbs., 152.00; 6 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (146.14); 2 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (140.31); 24 head, 515 to 548 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (135.35); 10 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (132.91); 10 head, 615 to 631 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (135.17); 12 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (128.72); 3 head, 710 to 735 lbs., 116.00 to 127.00 (121.03); 3 head, 750 to 788 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (120.42); 6 head, 855 to 895 lbs., 111.00 to 113.00 (111.32); 1 head, 1045 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 415 to 442 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (127.86); 7 head, 488 to 494 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (128.30); 1 head, 510 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 575 to 590 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.66); 4 head, 608 to 635 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (120.11); 4 head, 684 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 730 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 970 lbs., 80.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 600 lbs., 134.00; 1 head, 680 lbs., 121.00; 1 head, 1140 lbs., 81.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.