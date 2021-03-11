Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,128 head of feeder cattle selling on March 3, compared to 1,618 head on Feb. 24 and 1,436 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $2 to $6 higher. The heifer calves were selling $6 to $10 higher and the feeder heifers were steady to $2 higher. The quality was good through attractive. The demand was good to very good for all classes. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 46% was heifers and 11% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
