Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,354 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 11, compared to 2,105 head on Nov. 4 and 1,669 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $5 to $5 lighter compared on lighter receipts the previous. The feeder heifers were mostly selling $6 to $8 higher. The steer calves were mostly selling $1 to $5 higher on a light test, with instances of $11 higher. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $7 higher. The demand was good to very good. The quality was mostly good with a few plain. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 43% was heifers and 5% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%. Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction will have a “Wheat Pasture Special” sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 23. There will be no sale on Nov. 25.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 205 to 248 lbs., 185.00 to 187.50 (186.92); 21 head, 253 to 295 lbs., 175.00 to 182.50 (179.29); 4 head, 290 lbs., 192.50 thin fleshed; 23 head, 316 to 345 lbs., 177.50 to 187.00 (184.12); 2 head, 345 lbs., 197.50 thin fleshed; 10 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (173.30) unweaned; 27 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 179.00 to 187.50 (184.25); 4 head, 384 lbs., 175.00 unweaned; 59 head, 400 to 434 lbs., 173.00 to 185.00 (180.51); 13 head, 427 to 449 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (164.04) unweaned; 125 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (164.14); 40 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (154.51) unweaned; 91 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (153.82); 2 head, 515 lbs., 162.50 thin fleshed; 20 head, 520 to 547 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (146.87) unweaned; 135 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (143.55); 3 head, 597 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 15 head, 561 to 567 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 137 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (134.33); 5 head, 630 to 638 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (124.79) unweaned; 77 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (133.68); 2 head, 658 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 32 head, 701 to 747 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.33); 1 head, 755 lbs., 130.00; 12 head, 815 to 840 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (126.42); 1 head, 950 lbs., 126.00; 1 head, 1045 lbs., 121.00; 1 head, 1115 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 285 to 299 lbs., 170.00; 15 head, 305 to 330 lbs., 161.00 to 170.00 (162.95); 1 head, 340 lbs., 155.50 unweaned; 6 head, 360 to 370 lbs., 162.50 to 170.00 (166.26); 1 head, 390 lbs., 174.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 350 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 20 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (164.81); 6 head, 423 to 425 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (174.16) thin fleshed; 2 head, 400 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 45 head, 455 to 497 lbs., 143.00 to 155.00 (152.61); 6 head, 475 to 485 lbs., 158.00 to 163.00 (161.34) thin fleshed; 73 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (145.24); 3 head, 510 to 520 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 54 head, 558 to 597 lbs., 133.00 to 142.50 (137.64); 4 head, 560 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 21 head, 581 to 593 lbs., 126.50 to 130.00 (127.32) unweaned; 3 head, 605 to 618 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (123.06); 18 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (121.39); 4 head, 709 lbs., 131.00; 2 head, 755 to 785 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (118.04); 2 head, 1010 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 312 to 315 lbs., 140.00 to 147.50 (146.55); 2 head, 395 lbs., 139.00; 4 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (150.58); 5 head, 460 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (144.40); 9 head, 500 to 519 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (130.31); 3 head, 545 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 14 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (126.11); 12 head, 600 to 615 lbs., 110.00 to 123.00 (117.74); 7 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 109.00 to 119.00 (114.35); 7 head, 738 to 748 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.57); 1 head, 765 lbs., 111.00; 1 head, 825 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 1 head, 540 lbs., 91.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 265 to 295 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (165.86); 33 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 152.00 to 161.00 (156.63); 6 head, 309 to 340 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.82) unweaned; 34 head, 350 to 394 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (155.06); 22 head, 360 to 389 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (146.23) unweaned; 118 head, 401 to 448 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (143.07); 3 head, 417 lbs., 152.50 thin fleshed; 9 head, 400 to 439 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.25) unweaned; 83 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (133.52); 2 head, 495 lbs., 144.00 thin fleshed; 53 head, 460 to 494 lbs., 127.00 to 129.50 (128.93) unweaned; 139 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (128.19); 5 head, 525 to 548 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (139.77) thin fleshed; 10 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 114.00 to 121.00 (116.72) unweaned; 60 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 117.00 to 129.00 (122.62); 4 head, 590 to 597 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.50) thin fleshed; 4 head, 564 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 98 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (121.10); 1 head, 635 lbs., 109.00 fleshy; 13 head, 605 to 632 lbs., 112.00 to 114.00 (113.40) unweaned; 36 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (117.64); 14 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 109.00 to 118.00 (114.20); 6 head, 755 to 788 lbs., 112.00 to 122.50 (116.42); 8 head, 750 lbs., 124.75 thin fleshed; 8 head, 812 to 821 lbs., 106.00 to 113.00 (109.52); 2 head, 860 lbs., 106.00; 1 head, 920 lbs., 101.00; 3 head, 1082 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 225 to 238 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (140.41); 3 head, 293 lbs., 140.00; 9 head, 323 to 345 lbs., 143.00 to 147.50 (144.87); 27 head, 354 to 394 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (139.54); 11 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (127.60) unweaned; 14 head, 410 to 449 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (133.30); 45 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (130.78); 21 head, 505 to 541 lbs., 118.00 to 130.50 (123.19); 34 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (113.71); 2 head, 550 to 555 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (95.02) fleshy; 2 head, 555 lbs., 124.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 109.00 to 114.00 (111.36); 12 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 104.00 to 115.00 (106.88); 1 head, 705 lbs., 90.00; 10 head, 753 to 793 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (103.17); 1 head, 830 lbs., 98.00.Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 340 lbs., 141.00; 1 head, 315 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 7 head, 363 to 390 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (130.98); 1 head, 405 lbs., 126.00; 3 head, 492 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 505 to 511 lbs., 108.00 to 111.50 (110.81); 4 head, 515 lbs., 124.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 550 to 560 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (109.04); 3 head, 623 lbs., 107.00; 3 head, 690 to 695 lbs., 100.00. Small and medium frame 2 to 3, 12 head, 500 to 520 lbs., 80.00 to 91.00 (83.57).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 420 to 430 lbs., 172.50 to 180.00 (173.97); 3 head, 475 to 495 lbs., 159.00 to 162.00 (161.03); 4 head, 515 to 525 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (153.49); 5 head, 543 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 10 head, 565 to 590 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (132.38); 20 head, 616 to 639 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (123.55); 4 head, 650 to 665 lbs., 111.00 to 117.00 (115.53); 7 head, 710 to 725 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.71); 5 head, 786 lbs., 122.00; 1 head, 890 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 315 lbs., 150.00; 15 head, 469 to 475 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (132.81); 2 head, 548 lbs., 141.00; 1 head, 575 lbs., 116.00; 3 head, 623 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 600 lbs., 110.00 full; 8 head, 685 to 692 lbs., 109.00 to 117.00 (113.61); 4 head, 725 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 765 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 265 lbs., 121.00; 6 head, 391 lbs., 126.00; 5 head, 530 lbs., 101.00; 6 head, 713 lbs., 113.00.
