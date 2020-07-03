Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,553 head of feeder cattle selling on June 24, compared to 1,379 head on June 17 and 1,772 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 550 pounds were steady to $1 higher and those over 550 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The heifers were selling $3 to $5 higher. The demand was average to good. The quality was average to attractive with a few plain. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 39% steers, 45% was heifers and 16% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 33%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 245 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 1 head, 295 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 12 head, 310 to 333 lbs., 170.00 to 172.50 (171.96); 20 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 153.00 to 164.00 (158.49); 26 head, 403 to 428 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (151.31); 66 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 141.00 to 156.00 (147.37); 67 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (149.88); 66 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 137.00 to 161.00 (153.07); 44 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 129.00 to (148.00) 139.81; 24 head, 665 to 694 lbs., 128.50 to 136.00 (131.30); 29 head, 702 to 742 lbs., 124.00 to 137.00 (131.48); 23 head, 758 to 799 lbs., 120.00 to 133.50 (127.07); 2 head, 810 lbs., 123.50; 3 head, 868 to 875 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (101.68); 7 head, 912 to 948 lbs., 109.00 to 110.50 (110.06); 3 head, 1020 to 1023 lbs., 70.00 to 88.00 (75.99); 3 head, 1150 to 1175 lbs., 70.00 to 85.00 (78.36). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 413 to 445 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (140.20); 12 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.39); 27 head, 505 to 539 lbs., 125.00 to 141.00 (137.90); 7 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.85); 9 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (121.04); 5 head, 668 to 693 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 710 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 795 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 915 lbs., 92.50; 1 head, 1290 lbs., 60.00.
Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 415 to 440 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.49); 1 head, 495 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 540 lbs., 115.00; 3 head, 610 lbs., 108.00 to 123.00 (118.00); 1 head, 670 lbs., 90.00; 2 head, 845 lbs., 105.00; 1 head, 855 lbs., 100.00; 3 head, 928 lbs., 88.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 272 to 295 lbs., 150.00; 9 head, 302 to 345 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (147.37); 38 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 137.00 to 154.00 (144.61); 23 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (139.71);m 91 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (135.41); 54 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 123.00 to 135.50 (127.57); 73 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (126.97); 37 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (120.67); 51 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (124.03); 18 head, 711 to 745 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (115.26); 11 head, 775 to 795 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (106.33); 2 head, 800 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (92.50); 3 head, 870 to 885 lbs., 97.00 to 101.00 (99.68); 7 head, 914 to 918 lbs., 87.00 to 100.00 (96.27). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 285 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (130.56); 10 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (125.40); 25 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 115.00 to 125.50 (119.95); 16 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (115.70); 26 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (117.38); 13 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 105.00 to 110.50 (108.51); 11 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 103.00 to 112.00 (106.82); 2 head, 700 to 720 lbs., 100.00; 1 head, 785 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 345 lbs., 92.00; 1 head, 375 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 480 lbs., 100.00; 4 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 100.00 to 106.00 (103.97); 4 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 82.50 to 104.00 (91.55); 2 head, 695 lbs., 100.00; 1 head, 780 lbs., 70.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 290 lbs., 170.00; 6 head, 310 to 344 lbs., 162.50 to 171.00 (165.14); 7 head, 362 to 383 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (158.51); 13 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 139.00 to 155.00 (143.48); 24 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (141.11); 28 head, 508 to 543 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (136.66); 25 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (132.60); 19 head, 610 to 646 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (121.24); 17 head, 660 to 689 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (115.06); 8 head, 715 to 745 lbs., 107.50 to 115.00 (112.66); 7 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 98.00 to 107.00 (103.16); 5 head, 810 to 847 lbs., 100.00; 5 head, 868 to 885 lbs., 93.00 to 95.00 (94.19); 1 head, 1055 lbs., 85.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 423 to 445 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (133.37); 1 head, 460 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 119.00 to 127.50 (124.16); 2 head, 575 to 585 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.50); 1 head, 605 lbs., 110.00; 8 head, 650 to 675 lbs., 107.00 to 119.00 (112.34); 3 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 104.00 to 107.00 (105.96). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 440 lbs., 122.00; 1 head, 520 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 565 lbs., 109.00; 4 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 100.00 to 119.00 (107.14); 2 head, 715 lbs., 90.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.