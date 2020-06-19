Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,593 head of feeder cattle were selling on June 10, compared to 1,733 head selling on June 3 and 1,084 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers were steady to $2 higher. The heifers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 36% was heifers and 13% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 214 to 215 lbs., 190.00 to 200.00 (195.70); 1 head, 250 lbs., 192.50; 10 head, 235 to 295 lbs., 168.00 to 176.00 (173.30) unweaned; 8 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 170.00 to 181.00 (173.65); 4 head, 313 to 340 lbs., 154.00 to 165.00 (158.32) unweaned; 15 head, 360 to 382 lbs., 170.00 to 182.50 (172.87); 7 head, 365 to 393 lbs., 156.00 to 164.00 (159.79) unweaned; 27 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (155.80); 51 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (154.80); 75 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (143.80); 63 head, 554 to 598 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (138.53); 39 head, 602 o 645 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (134.79); 27 head, 653 to 685 lbs., 125.00 t 134.00 (127.15); 37 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (127.13); 19 head, 750 to 784 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (123.57); 16 head, 808 lbs, 120.00 to 126.00 (123.75); 7 head, 852 to 865 lbs., 115.00 to 1125.00 (120.98); 33 head, 941 lbs., 109.25; 1 head, 980 lbs., 106.00; 54 head, 1010 to 1028 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 423 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (145.84); 36 head, 453 to 490 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (145.75); 13 head, 506 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (135.53); 30 head, 555 to 570 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (122.84); 18 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.22); 38 head, 655 yo 698 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (123.81). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 420 to 440 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (134.61); 5 head, 465 to 492 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (132.90); 1 head, 500 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 570 to 598 lbs., 119.00 to 126.00 (121.21); 8 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (113.68); 41 head, 660 to 675 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (113.34); 2 head, 800 to 840 lbs., 110.1400 to 115.00 (112.56).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 243 lbs., 175.00; 1 head, 215 lbs., 161.00 unweaned; 3 head, 255 to 275 lbs., 152.50 to 163.00 (159.02); 3 head, 260 to 295 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (147.69) unweaned; 21 head, 310 to 348 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (158.18); 21 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 144.00 to 156.00 (149.38); 50 head, 408 to 449 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (141.95); 73 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (136.83); 53 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (125.99); 68 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 114.00 to 126.00 (121.39); 55 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 123.50 (115.86); 7 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 109.00 to 118.00 (111.69); 12 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 106.00 to 116.50 (112.95); 9 head, 755 to 772 lbs., 104.00 to 109.00 (105.27); 3 head, 800 to 830 lbs., 87.00 to 100.00 (98.68); 2 head, 955 to 965 lbs., 84.00 to 85.00 (84.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 300 to 325 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.32); 7 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (128.66); 29 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (124.77); 15 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 109.00 to 121.00 (117.09); 3 head, 565 to 590 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (101.71); 8 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 101.00 t0 109.00 (105.49); 10 head, 655 to 693 lbs., 95.00 to 105.00 (100.15); 1 head, 700 lbs., 100.00; 1 head, 780 lbs., 97.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 345 lbs., 127.50; 2 head, 445 lbs., 110.00; 4 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 95.00 to 107.00 (101.15); 2 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 90.00 to 94.00 (92.06); 1 head, 780 lbs., 80.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 285 to 295 lbs., 172.50 to 175.00 (174.19); 10 head, 304 to 320 lbs., 169.00 t0 179.00 (173.01); 8 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 167.00 to 172.00 (169.91); 19 head, 420 to 444 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (146.32); 18 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (137.01); 5 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (134.31); 38 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.98); 17 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (121.34); 9 head, 672 to 694 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.33); 7 head, 708 to 735 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (112.84); 6 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 97.00 to 106.00 (100.62); 3 head, 830 to 840 lbs., 90.00 to 99.00 (94.68); 1 head, 995 lbs., 87.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 375 to 390 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (152.74); 7 head, 498 to 499 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.57); 2 head, 510 to 515 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (120.00); 1 head, 595 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 626 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (116.33); 1 head, 510 lbs., 108.0; 6 head, 613 to 640 lbs., 105.00 to 112.00 (108.21); 6 head, 613 to 640 lbs., 105.00 to 112.00 (108.21); 2 head, 690 to 695 lbs., 103.00 to 110.00 (106.49); 1 head, 750 lbs., 95.00.
