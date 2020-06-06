Southern Oklahoma Livestock Auction, Ada, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 855 head of feeder cattle selling on May 27, compared to 1,371 head on May 20 and 1,890 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $3 to $6 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $1 to $2 lower for those under 550 pounds and those over 550 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The demand was moderate to good. The quality was average to attractive. Wet conditions in the trade area lowered receipts. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 49% was heifers and 9% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 31%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 335 lbs., 182.50; 3 head, 355 to 385 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (178.33); 8 head, 410 to 440 lbs., 159.00 to 170.00 (164.53); 16 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (158.61); 33 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 157.00 (148.59); 46 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 135.00 to 151.50 (146.76); 23 head, 605 to 629 lbs., 120.00 to 144.00 (138.08); 79 head, 658 to 697 lbs., 120.00 to 146.00 (137.67); 21 head, 703 to 720 lbs., 135.00; 18 head, 755 to 765 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (133.18); 1 head, 890 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 1015 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 343 lbs., 150.00; 14 head, 473 lbs., 145.00; 6 head, 520 lbs., 135.00; 10 head, 705 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 325 to 338 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (146.95); 2 head, 410 to 440 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (146.73); 12 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (133.18); 1 head, 540 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 670 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 225 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 2 head, 280 148.00 to 150.00 (149.00); 2 head, 260 lbs., 165.00 to 172.50 (168.75) unweaned; 3 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (162.22); 9 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 140.00 to 160.00 (154.27); 28 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 139.00 to 158.00 (146.08); 47 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 122.00 to 151.00 (134.08); 36 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 116.00 to 135.00 (127.26); 99 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 110.00 to 138.00 (128.49); 6 head, 605 to 635 lbs., 111.00 to 118.00 (114.15);28 head, 674 to 692 lbs., 115.00 to 134.50 (130.94); 9 head, 705 to 738 lbs., 97.00 to 115.00 (109.24). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 309 lbs., 140.00; 3 head, 437 lbs., 123.00; 14 head, 472 lbs., 128.00; 17 head, 502 to 526 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.30). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 315 lbs., 125.00; 14 head, 435 to 446 lbs., 115.00 to 137.00 (116.54); 1 head, 460 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (115.19); 1 head, 595 lbs., 110.00; 13 head, 657 to 690 lbs., 85.00 to 112.50 (104.31); 2 head, 738 lbs., 85.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 305 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 9 head, 374 to 387 lbs., 166.00 to 172.00 (169.38); 6 head, 423 to 438 lbs., 148.00 to 164.00 (157.02); 12 head, 465 to 478 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (146.49); 1 head, 465 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 12 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (146.45); 6 head, 570 to 593 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.50); 1 head, 555 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 5 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.58); 3 head, 672 lbs., 114.00; 3 head, 765 to 783 lbs., 90.00 to 105.00 (94.92); 1 head, 825 lbs., 94.00; 1 head, 895 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 565 lbs., 115.00.
