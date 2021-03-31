Keoco Feeder Cattle Auction, Sigourney, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,360 head selling a week ago and 979 head trading Feb. 22, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No trends were available for this report. Trade was active with good demand for the moderate offerings. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (54% steers, 46% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 282 lbs., 195.00; 7 head, 257 lbs., 207.00, unweaned; 11 head, 322 to 341 lbs., 178.00 to 198.00 (188.91); 7 head, 331 lbs., 185.50, unweaned; 20 head, 375 to 392 lbs., 199.00 to 204.00 (201.04); 3 head, 380 lbs., 174.00, unweaned; 13 head, 412 to 432 lbs., 176.00 to 191.00 (186.19); 5 head, 431 lbs., 158.00, unweaned; 40 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 174.00 to 187.50 (183.83); 9 head, 462 to 490 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (160.07), unweaned; 30 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 167.00 to 183.00 (175.83); 52 head, 563 to 594 lbs., 151.50 to 165.50 (160.85); 82 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 146.00 to 157.00 (155.68); 33 head, 635 to 639 lbs., 165.00 to 168.00 (166.00), fancy; 91 head, 652 to 693 lbs., 140.50 to 156.00 (149.98); 132 head, 712 to 743 lbs., 136.50 to 149.50 (146.18); 131 head, 751 to 775 lbs., 130.00 to 144.50 (137.97); 21 head, 807 to 844 lbs., 132.00 to 134.75 (133.32).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 190 lbs., 209.00, unweaned; 6 head, 240 lbs., 183.00, unweaned; 3 head, 275 to 295 lbs., 184.00 to 190.00 (186.09); 3 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 155.50 to 158.00 (156.95); 11 head, 342 lbs., 160.50, unweaned; 33 head, 359 to 398 lbs., 155.50 to 173.50 (162.52); 18 head, 402 to 438 lbs., 153.75 to 162.50 (159.26); 6 head, 419 lbs., 156.50, unweaned; 67 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 146.75 to 164.25 (155.14); 9 head, 456 lbs., 159.50, unweaned; 83 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 140.50 to 151.00 (147.74); 64 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (141.06); 117 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (134.62); 58 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 124.50 to 135.50 (131.25); 60 head, 714 to 730 lbs., 123.00 to 136.25 (128.59); 8 head, 711 lbs., 139.50, replacement; 6 head, 770 lbs., 125.00; 45 head, 813 to 815 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (122.98); 10 head, 804 lbs., 129.00, replacement; 3 head, 862 lbs., 122.00.
