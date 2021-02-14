Keoco Livestock, Sigourney, Iowa, reported receipts of 455 head of cattle selling on Feb. 8, compared to 1,297 head on Jan. 18, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no recent report so a trend was unavailable. The demand was moderate demand and the trade was limited due to very cold and snowy weather. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers and 47% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
