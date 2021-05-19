Producers Livestock Cattle Auction, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 751 head selling a week ago, 550 head trading April 22 and 903 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to a week ago, steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $1 to $3 lower. Trading and demand were moderate. Quality was rather plain. Supply included: 67% feeder cattle (45% steers, 49% heifers, 6% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 33%.
