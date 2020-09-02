Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,794 head of cattle selling on Aug. 20, compared to 1,319 head on Aug. 13 and 989 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 1,005 head of feeder cattle, 484 head of slaughter cattle and 305 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 923 head of feeder cattle, 330 head of slaughter cattle and 66 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 663 head of feeder cattle, 277 head of slaughter cattle and 49 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were steady. The slaughter cows were weak and there was no comparison on slaughter bulls. The stock cows and pairs were slightly lower. The trading and demand was moderate. Hot and dry conditions continue in the area. The supply included 56% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 47% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 27% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls; and 17% was replacement cattle with 21% stock cows, 68% were bred cows and 11% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 39%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.