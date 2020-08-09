Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,050 head of cattle selling on July 30, compared to 1,257 head on July 23 and 1,021 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 861 head of feeder cattle, 158 head of slaughter cattle and 31 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,006 head of feeder cattle, 201 head of slaughter cattle and 50 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 725 head of feeder cattle, 143 head of slaughter cattle and 153 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were weak, except steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were firm to $5 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were sharply higher. The stock cows and pairs were not well tested. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good for calves and yearlings and active with good demand for slaughter cows and bulls. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 49% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 54% stock cows, 18% bred cows and 29% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
