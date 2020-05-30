Producers Livestock Auction, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 790 head of cattle selling on May 21, compared to 734 head on May 14 and 879 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 577 head of feeder cattle, 150 head of slaughter cattle and 63 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 573 head of feeder cattle, 117 head of slaughter cattle and 44 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 694 head of feeder cattle, 132 head of slaughter cattle and 53 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were firm. The slaughter cows were steady and there was no comparison on slaughter bulls. The stock cows and pairs were steady in light test. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good. The supply included 73% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 43% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 19% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 49% stock cows, 20% were bred cows and 31% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%
