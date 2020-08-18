Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,319 head of cattle selling on Aug. 13, compared to 1,287 head on Aug. 6, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 923 head of feeder cattle, 330 head of slaughter cattle and 66 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 888 head of feeder cattle, 296 head of slaughter cattle and 103 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were steady. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $3 lower and the slaughter bulls were not well tested. The stock cows and pairs were not well tested. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 70% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 49% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 25% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows and 4% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 87% stock cows, 9% were bred cows and 4% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 41%.
