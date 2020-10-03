Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 2,255 head of cattle selling on Sept. 24, compared to 1,153 head on Sept. 17 and 703 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 1,579 head of feeder cattle, 496 head of slaughter cattle and 180 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 623 head of feeder cattle, 404 head of slaughter cattle and 126 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 492 head of feeder cattle, 148 head of slaughter cattle and 63 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were weak to $3 lower. The slaughter cows were weak to $2 lower and the slaughter bulls were steady in light test. The stock cows and pairs were slightly higher. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 70% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 41% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 22% was slaughter cattle with 95% cows and 5% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 32% stock cows, 66% were bred cows and 2% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
