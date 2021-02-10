Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,747 head of cattle selling on Feb. 4, compared to 1,267 head on Jan. 28 and 148 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 1,450 head of feeder cattle, 175 head of slaughter cattle and 122 head of replacement cattle compared to a year ago’s total of 1,052 head of feeder cattle, 152 head of slaughter cattle and 63 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $1 to $3 higher. The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls were selling $1 to $2 higher. The stock cows and pairs were firm to slightly higher. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 45% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 83% stock cows, 12% were bred cows and 5% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 28%.
