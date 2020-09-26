Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,153 head of cattle selling on Sept. 17, compared to 1,286 head on Sept. 10 and 941 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 623 head of feeder cattle, 404 head of slaughter cattle and 126 head of replacement cattle compared to a year ago’s total of 567 head of feeder cattle, 358 head of slaughter cattle and 361 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 631 head of feeder cattle, 188 head of slaughter cattle and 122 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $1 to $3 higher. The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls were selling $2 to $4 lower. The stock cows and pairs were steady in a light test. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good for calves and yearlings and only moderate for slaughter cows and bulls. The supply included 54% feeder cattle with 45% steers and 55% were heifers; 35% was slaughter cattle with 95% cows and 5% were bulls; and 11% was replacement cattle with 84% stock cows, 10% were bred cows and 6% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 29%.
