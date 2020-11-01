Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,585 head of cattle selling on Oct. 15, compared to 1,992 head on Oct. 8 and 1,433 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The receipts included 984 head of feeder cattle, 443 head of slaughter cattle and 158 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 737 head of feeder cattle, 558 head of slaughter cattle and 697 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,032 head of feeder cattle, 287 head of slaughter cattle and 114 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer caves weighing under 500 pounds were steady, other steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $2 to $5 lower. The slaughter cows were weak to $1 lower; the slaughter bulls were not well tested. The stock cows and pairs were steady. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 62% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 44% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 28% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows, 4% were bulls; and 10% was replacement cattle with 47% stock cows, 33% were bred cows and 20% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.