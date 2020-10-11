Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,462 head of cattle selling on Oct. 1, compared to 2,255 head on Sept. 24 and 1,007 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 848 head of feeder cattle, 512 head of slaughter cattle and 102 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 1,579 head of feeder cattle, 496 head of slaughter cattle and 180 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 634 head of feeder cattle, 273 head of slaughter cattle and 100 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $2 to $4 lower. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $7 lower with most decline on thin cows and slaughter bulls were weak. The stock cows and pairs were lower in a light test. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 58% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 49% were heifers and 8% were bulls; 35% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows and 4% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 72% stock cows, 4% were bred cows and 23% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 40%.
