Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,634 head of livestock selling on Oct. 22, compared to 1,585 head on Oct. 15 and 1,372 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 1,128 head of feeder cattle, 310 head of slaughter cattle and 196 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 984 head of feeder cattle, 443 head of slaughter cattle and 158 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,098 head of feeder cattle, 192 head of slaughter cattle and 82 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $3 to $8 lower with most decline on plainer unweaned calves. The slaughter cows were steady, no comparison on slaughter bulls but lower undertone was noted. The trading and demand was only moderate at best. The supply included 69% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 45% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 19% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 12% was replacement cattle with 74% stock cows, 14% were bred cows, 4% were cow-calf pairs and 8%were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
