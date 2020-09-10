Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,712 head of cattle selling on Sept. 3, compared to 1,858 head on Aug. 27 and 734 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 1,113 head of feeder cattle, 445 head of slaughter cattle and 154 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,319 head of feeder cattle, 167 head of slaughter cattle and 372 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 352 head of feeder cattle, 139 head of slaughter cattle and 243 head of replacement cattle. Compared to a week ago, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were fully selling $2 to $4 lower. The slaughter cows were firm and the slaughter bulls were selling $1 to $2 higher. The stock cows and pairs were weak. The trading and demand was moderate. Hot and dry conditions continue throughout the area. The supply included 65% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 44% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 26% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls; and 9% was replacement cattle with 37% stock cows, 48% were bred cows and 15% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing 600 pounds was 50%.
