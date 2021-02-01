Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 618 head of cattle selling on Jan. 21, compared to 1,096 head on Jan. 14 and 1,045 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $1 to $2 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $3 higher. The stock cows and pairs were steady in a light test. The trading and demand were moderate for weather-shortened supply. The rain showers covered much of the area. The quality was not as attractive as the previous week. The supply included 73% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 49% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 19% was slaughter cattle with 65% cows and 35% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 68% stock cows, 29% were bred cows and 3% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.