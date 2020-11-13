Producers Livestock Auction, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,557 head of cattle selling on Nov. 5, compared to 535 head on Oct. 29 and 2,081 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 1,137 head of feeder cattle, 358 head of slaughter cattle and 62 head of replacement cattle, compared to the previous week’s total of 321 head of feeder cattle, 128 head of slaughter cattle and 86 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,353 head of feeder cattle, 333 head of slaughter cattle and 395 head of replacement cattle.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were fully selling $4 to $6 higher with instances of $8 higher. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 higher with no comparison on slaughter bulls. The stock cows and pairs were not well tested. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good. The quality was much improved over the past several weeks and buyer interest was much stronger. The supply included 73% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 38% were heifers, 12% were cows and 8% were bulls; 23% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; 4% was replacement cattle with 52% stock cows, 38% were bred cows and 10% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 38%.
