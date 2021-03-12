Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,040 head of cattle selling on March 4, compared to 804 head on Feb. 25 and 395 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were steady. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $3 lower. The stock cows and pairs were not well tested. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 47% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 56% stock cows and 44% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 32%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.