Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,294 head of cattle selling on May 28, compared to 790 head of May 21 and 482 head year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 1,203 head of feeder cattle, 39 head of slaughter cattle and 52 head of replacement cattle; compared to 577 head of feeder cattle, 150 head of slaughter cattle and 63 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 357 head of feeder cattle, 67 head of slaughter cattle and 58 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $2 to $4 higher. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $3 higher in a light test and the slaughter bulls were not well tested. The stock cows and pairs were firm in a light test. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good. The quality was much improved over past sales. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 42% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 3% was slaughter cattle with 82% cows and 18% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle (72% were stock cows, 11% were bred cows and 17% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 41%.
