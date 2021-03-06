Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 804 head of cattle selling on Feb. 25, compared to 1,208 head on Feb. 11 and 1,168 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the last sale two weeks ago, the heavy steer and heifer calves and yearlings were firm to $2 higher and light calves were selling $6 to $8 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were firm to $1 higher. The stock cows and pairs were firm in a light test. The trading was active and the demand was good. The supply included 64% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 52% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 21% was slaughter cattle with 78% cows and 22% were bulls; and 15% was replacement cattle with 66% stock cows, 6% were bred cows and 28% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.