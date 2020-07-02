Producers Livestock Auction, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,674 head of cattle selling on June 25, compared to 982 head on June 18 and 642 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were fully $1 to $3 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were firm to $1 higher. The stock cows and pairs were moderately lower. The trading and demand was only moderate at best. The area is dry and needs rain badly. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 43% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 93% cows and 7% were bulls; and 10% was replacement cattle with 50% stock cows, 41% were bred cows and 9% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%. Producers Livestock Auction was closed for the Independence Day holiday. The next cattle sale will be July 9.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 425 lbs., 168.00; 33 head, 614 to 643 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (123.85). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (147.43); 5 head, 468 lbs., 144.00; 19 head, 510 to 547 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (137.17); 52 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 117.00 to 123.00 (120.46); 38 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (118.96); 55 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 109.00 to 117.00 (112.19); 8 head, 758 to 795 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.25); 26 head, 805 to 847 lbs., 108.00 to 111.00 (108.96); 17 head, 932 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 340 lbs., 147.00; 11 head, 367 to 395 lbs., 138.00 to 152.00 (146.59); 22 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 128.00 to 143.00 (134.22); 44 head, 463 to 498 lbs., 129.00 to 141.00 (138.63); 30 head, 506 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.56); 54 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (120.73); 9 head, 608 to 643 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (114.03); 27 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (111.21); 27 head, 703 to 730 lbs., 107.00 to 108.00 (107.89); 11 head, 750 to 793 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.45); 6 head, 820 to 840 lbs., 89.00 to 102.00 (95.58); 5 head, 883 to 897 lbs., 97.00 to 101.00 (98.58); 5 head, 913 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 608 to 620 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.66).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 388 lbs., 147.00; 24 head, 408 to 440 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.27); 5 head, 455 lbs., 127.00; 32 head, 511 to 548 lbs., 108.00 to 121.00 (115.73); 62 head, 558 to 589 lbs., 111.00 to 122.00 (115.13); 79 head, 604 to 642 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (112.11); 42 head, 653 to 679 lbs., 108.00 to 113.00 (108.23); 28 head, 712 to 736 lbs., 97.00 to 103.00 (99.45). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 268 to 282 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (137.67); 6 head, 325 to 348 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.97); 16 head, 368 to 395 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (125.73); 5 head, 438 to 443 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.21); 39 head, 473 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (114.99); 6 head, 530 to 533 lbs., 108.00; 10 head, 555 to 560 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.80); 14 head, 613 to 648 lbs., 95.00 to 104.00 (101.30); 21 head, 658 to 695 lbs., 96.00 to 101.00 (98.27); 6 head, 748 to 749 lbs., 90.00; 23 head, 755 to 793 lbs., 89.00 to 96.00 (92.97); 8 head, 829 lbs., 88.00; 6 head, 857 lbs., 91.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 486 lbs., 125.00; 20 head, 514 to 546 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (116.93); 14 head, 551 to 563 lbs., 119.00; 5 head, 648 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 668 to 670 lbs., 102.00 to 112.00 (106.01); 5 head, 735 lbs., 103.00; 5 head, 822 to 830 lbs., 91.00 to 96.00 (93.99); 5 head, 885 lbs., 90.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1325 to 1645 lbs., 57.50 to 69.00 (64.08) average dressing; 1 head, 1565 lbs., 54.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 75 head, 1065 to 1500 lbs., 59.00 to 70.00 (65.67) average; 10 head, 1258 lbs., 70.50 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 37 head, 885 to 1455 lbs., 54.00 to 64.00 (57.65) average; 2 head, 1073 lbs., 67.00 high; 11 head, 830 to 1135 lbs., 44.00 to 53.00 (49.05) low; 9 head, 614 to 1043 lbs., 30.00 to 35.00 (32.22) very low. Bulls 1, 6 head, 1430 to 1995 lbs., 89.00 to 100.00 (93.62) average; 1 head, 1920 lbs., 103.00 high; 4 head, 1235 to 1475 lbs., 66.00 to 79.00 (72.40) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 9 head, 822 to 975 lbs., 77.00 to 79.00 (77.26); 2 to 8 years old, open, 20 head, 860 to 1290 lbs., 68.00 to 72.50 (71.60); 5 to 8 years old, open, 24 head, 925 to 1423 lbs., 63.00 to 70.00 (65.42); over 5 years old, open, 17 head, 836 to 1213 lbs., 47.00-70.00 (56.08). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 39 head, 1081 to 1441 lbs., 825.00 to 1000.00 (888.00). Medium and large frame 2, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 18 head, 1065 to 1174 lbs., 770.00 to 775.00 (773.13).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 710 to 804 lbs., 1100.00 to 1335.00 (1299.73). Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 7 head, 468 to 680 lbs., 900.00 to 1075.00 (1001.19).
