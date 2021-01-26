Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,096 head of cattle selling on Jan. 14, compared to 1,256 head on Jan. 7 and 1,852 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 964 head of feeder cattle, 55 head of slaughter cattle and 77 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,005 head of feeder cattle, 151 head of slaughter cattle and 100 head of replacement cattle. A year ago, the total was 1,611 head of feeder cattle, 148 head of slaughter cattle and 95 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $1 to $3 higher. The slaughter cows were firm and the slaughter bulls were not well tested. The stock cows and pairs were steady. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good. The moisture from the weekend storm has improved attitudes. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 45% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 87% stock cows, 3% were bred cows and 10% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 32%.
