Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,191 head of cattle selling on Dec. 17, compared to 2,135 head on Dec. 10 and 1,034 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were weak to $2 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher. The stock cows and pairs were not well tested. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 71% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 48% were heifers and 8% were bulls; 15% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 14% was replacement cattle with 71% stock cows, 28% were bred cows and 1% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 34%. This was the last cattle sale of the year. Producers Livestock Auction will be closed for the next two weeks. The next cattle sale will be Jan. 7, 2021.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 455 to 460 lbs., 176.00 to 182.00 (178.98); 12 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 146.00 to 164.00 (151.97). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 438 lbs., 156.00; 8 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 165.00 to 172.00 (167.09); 9 head, 503 to 541 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (138.72); 5 head, 568 to 570 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.80); 7 head, 614 to 628 lbs., 123.00 to 124.00 (123.57); 12 head, 654 to 665 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (129.49); 6 head, 703 to 725 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.66); 5 head, 759 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 835 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 164.00 to 168.00 (165.91); 7 head, 363 to 370 lbs., 151.00 to 162.00 (157.27); 10 head, 403 to 438 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (147.29); 9 head, 480 to 493 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (145.98); 13 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.40); 36 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.36); 23 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (116.20); 7 head, 693 to 697 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (113.28); 15 head, 701 to 703 lbs., 109.00 to 115.00 (111.13); 5 head, 750 lbs., 114.00; 10 head, 805 to 833 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (113.19). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 381 lbs., 135.00; 14 head, 485 to 491 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.3); 6 head, 670 to 695 lbs., 106.00 to 107.00 (106.49).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 641 lbs., 124.00; 5 head, 705 to 720 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.59). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 349 lbs., 144.00; 7 head, 355 to 375 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (151.64); 6 head, 418 to 419 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (129.66); 13 head, 482 to 484 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.46); 35 head, 503 to 543 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.83); 29 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 113.00 to 119.00 (114.43); 30 head, 600 to 633 lbs., 112.00 to 114.00 (113.67); 18 head, 670 to 688 lbs., 112.00 to 114.00 (113.56); 6 head, 705 to 723 lbs., 100.00 to 104.00 (101.97); 8 head, 776 to 788 lbs., 101.00 to 108.00 (105.98). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 328 to 330 lbs., 124.00 to 138.00 (130.98); 6 head, 383 to 388 lbs, 127.00 to 128.00 (127.50); 5 head, 443 to 445 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.40); 36 head, 452 to 499 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (118.68); 16 head, 503 to 518 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.19); 11 head, 550 to 589 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (111.57). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 307 lbs., 105.00; 9 head, 363 to 373 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.30); 7 head, 410 to 429 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (102.77); 5 head, 460 lbs., 107.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, (12 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (121.66);
5 head, 540 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 575 lbs., 122.00; 6 head, 613 to 625 lbs., 101.00 to 108.00 (104.53); 5 head, 658 lbs., 105.00; 5 head, 708 lbs., 91.00; 5 head, 770 lbs., 95.00 to 108.00 (102.80).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 1375 to 1790 lbs., 45.00 to 55.50 (52.00) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 13 head, 1143 to 1415 lbs., 50.50 to 56.00 (54.03) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 63 head, 895 to 1390 lbs., 42.00 to 55.00 (48.26) average; 7 head, 958 to 1275 lbs., 35.00 to 39.00 (36.73) low; 15 head, 860 to 926 lbs., 22.00 to 30.00 (22.52) very low. Bulls 1, 7 head, 1630 to 2205 lbs., 77.00 to 86.50 (81.65) average; 5 head, 1120 to 1750 lbs., 71.00 to 74.00 (72.68) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, over 2 years old, open, 4 head, 830 to 980 lbs., 91.00 to 96.00 (93.33); 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1125 lbs., 68.00;
5 to 8 years old, open, 12 head, 845 to 1395 lbs., 50.00 to 63.00 (55.84); over 5 years old, open, 30 head, 865 to 1226 lbs., 36.00 to 51.00 (44.49); over 5 years old, open, 35 head, 618 to 1005 lbs., 15.00 to 37.00 (27.78) thin fleshed. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 22 head, 1240 to 1490 lbs., 90.00 to 1075.00 (999.65). Medium and large frame 2, (2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 970 to 1370 lbs., 700.00 to 7620.00 (4941.83).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 675 lbs., 850.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.