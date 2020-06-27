Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 982 head of cattle selling on June 18, compared to 644 head on June 11 and 944 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were steady and the steer and heifer yearlings were selling $1 to $3 lower. The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls were selling $1 to $2 higher. The stock cows and pairs were steady in a light test. The trading and demand was moderate. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 38% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 75% cows and 25% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 59% stock cows, 11% were bred cows and 30% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 403 to 418 lbs., 148.00 to 154.00 (151.59); 18 head, 605 to 626 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.89); 15 head, 675 lbs., 117.00; 11 head, 701 to 743 lbs., 113.00 to 114.00 (113.19); 26 head, 774 lbs., 113.00; 39 head, 847 lbs., 107.50; 18 head, 940 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 267 to 270 lbs., 152.00 to 153.00 (152.4); 4 head, 305 to 328 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.48); 20 head, 351 to 390 lbs., 134.00 to 156.00 (146.27); 19 head, 463 to 490 lbs., 120900 to 142.00 (135.70); 14 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (118.39); 36 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (122.01); 6 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (134.30); 6 head, 666 to 690 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (111.36); 13 head, 718 to 732 lbs., 106.00 to 108.00 (107.46); 5 head, 999 lbs., 73.50. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 112.00 to 118.00 (115.73); 5 head, 491 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 560 lbs., 103.00; 5 head, 618 lbs., 95.00; 5 head, 657 lbs., 97.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (125.12). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 318 lbs., 148.00; 5 head, 383 lbs., 142.00; 13 head, 408 to 448 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (135.24); 9 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 111.00 to 12000 (113.92); 16 head, 559 to 596 lbs., 112.50 to 121.00 (114.92); 18 head, 605 to 643 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (110.07); 13 head, 651 to 658 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.39); 12 head, 702 to 724 lbs., 101.00 to 103.00 (101.49). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 235 lbs., 140.00; 6 head, 268 to 287 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (144.97); 13 head, 365 to 387 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (136.24); 7 head, 467 to 498 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (119.94); 7 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 94.00 to 103.00 (98.07); 17 head, 605 to 643 lbs., 90.00 to 99.00 (94.71); 5 head, 668 lbs., 99.00; 10 head, 755 to 768 lbs., 89.00 to 99.00 (95.19); 25 head, 802 to 840 lbs., 92.00 to 94.00 (92.86). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 405 to 438 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (110.96); 9 head, 490 to 496 lbs., 101.00 to 112.00 (105.20).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 510 lbs., 116.00; 8 head, 573 to 586 lbs., 108.00 to 116.00 (111.22); 23 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 98.00 to 111.00 (108.39); 9 head, 673 to 687 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (107.01); 5 head, 705 to 733 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (102.05); 5 head, 795 lbs., 99.00; 12 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 86.00 to 101.00 (91.58); 10 head, 860 to 883 lbs., 88.00 to 95.00 (89.43).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1365 to 1675 lbs., 59.00 to 63.00 (61.47) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 15 head, 1170 to 1625 lbs., 57.00 to 67.00 (62.97) average; 1 head, 1240 lbs., 68.00 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 22 head, 910 to 1293 lbs., 52.00 to 63.00 (58.43) average; 8 head, 855 to 1005 lbs., 44.00 to 50.00 (47.76) low; 6 head, 762 to 865 lbs., 35.00 to 39.00 (37.76) very low. Bulls 1, 9 head, 1465 to 2265 lbs., 86.00 to 99.00 (92.96) average; 1 1head, 1920 lbs., 100.00 high; 10 head, 1090 to 1395 lbs., 70.00 to 85.00 (77.56) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1010 to 1541 lbs., 67.00 to 70.00 (67.63); 5 to 8 years old, open, 20 head, 1025 to 1420 lbs., 55.00 to 66.00 (60.70); over 5 years old, open, 6 head, 855 to 1295 lbs., 51.00 to 55.00 (52.19). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1190 lbs., 1025.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 5 head, 830 to lbs., 955 lbs., 775.00 to 925.00 (822.03).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 398 to 816 lbs., 1125.00 to 1310.00 (1215.65). Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 11 head, 540 to 695 lbs., 830.00 to 1075.00 (970.68).
