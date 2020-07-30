Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 883 head of cattle selling on July 16, compared to 1,277 head on July 9 and 1,169 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
The total included 574 head of feeder cattle, 168 head of slaughter cattle and 141 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,009 head of feeder cattle, 192 head of slaughter cattle and 76 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $2 to $4 higher. The slaughter cows were weak to $2 lower and there was no comparison on slaughter bulls. The stock cows and pairs were slightly higher than the previous week’s light numbers. The trading was fairly active and the demand was good. The supply included 65% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 42% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 19% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 16% was replacement cattle with 58% stock cows, 13% were bred cows and 29% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 32%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 211 lbs., 192.00; 12 head, 628 to 640 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (137.28); 10 head, 721 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 285 lbs., 172.00; 10 head, 340 to 348 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (162.62); 7 head, 410 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (147.14); 29 head, 453 to 477 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (150.17); 19 head, 508 to 537 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (138.19); 15 head. 550 to 583 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.72); 17 head, 603 to 633 lbs., 122.00 to 133.00 (129.04); 16 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (124.26). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 273 to 275 lbs., 140.00 to 165.00 (148.29); 9 head, 405 to 430 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (140.39); 5 head, 485 lbs., 136.00; 15 head, 501 to 523 lbs., 119.00 to 126.00 (122.54); 7 head, 558 to 597 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (125.57); 7 head, 652 to 690 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (116.79); 5 head, 705 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 500 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 127.50 to 135.00 (131.91); 5 head, 623 lbs., 122.00; 6 head, 724 to 735 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (111.33); 7 head, 768 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 432 lbs., 126.00; 21 head, 457 to 475 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.05); 20 head, 508 to 546 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (121.12); 14 head, 570 to 590 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (122.12); 5 head, 648 lbs., 112.00; 8 head, 662 to 698 lbs., 114.00 to 118.00 (115.45). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 249 lbs., 142.00; 13 head, 330 to 346 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (130.87); 5 head, 359 lbs., 129.00; 15 head, 409 to 447 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (120.25); 10 head, 450 to 468 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.42); 7 head, 512 to 533 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.71); 5 head, 613 lbs., 99.00; 6 head, 682 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 465 to 480 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (126.19); 5 head, 578 lbs., 118.00; 6 head, 631 to 648 lbs., 112.00 to 113.00 (112.34); 5 head, 653 lbs., 113.00; 7 head, 760 to 767 lbs., 101.00 to 105.00 (103.28); 5 head, 807 lbs., 106.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1440 to 1588 lbs., 61.00 to 69.00 (65.51) average; 1 head, 1785 lbs., 55.00 low dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 33 head, 1105 to 1495 lbs., 58.50 to 69.00 (64.30) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 55 head, 865 to 1285 lbs., 52.00 to 63.50 (58.25) average; 11 head, 760 to 1020 lbs., 43.00 to 52.00 (47.17) low. Bulls 1, 6 head, 1500 to 2030 lbs., 89.00 to 96.00 (91.41) average; 7 head, 1085 to 1992 lbs., 73.00 to 87.00 (80.74) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 21 head, 928 to 983 lbs., 101.00 to 109.00 (106.62). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, open, 5 head, 935 to 962 lbs., 83.00 to 85.00 (84.21); 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1070 to 1133 lbs., 71.00 to 73.00 (72.36); 5 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 700 to 945 lbs., 61.00 to 62.00 (61.27); over 5 years old, open, 22 head, 795 to 1270 lbs., 55.00 to 67.00 (64.12). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 8 head, 1095 to 1294 lbs., 1050.00 to 1150.00 (1106.64). Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 5 head, 780 to 1075 lbs., 700.00 to 875.00 (782.16).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 26 head, 488 to 818 lbs., 1200.00 to 1450.00 (1361.30). Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 484 to 585 lbs., 900.00 to 1075.00 (1009.08).
