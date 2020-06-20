Producers Livestock, San Angelo, Texas, reported receipts of 644 head of cattle selling on June 11, compared to 765 head on June 4 and 701 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, San Angelo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves and yearlings were selling $2 to $4 lower. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $4 lower and the slaughter bulls were selling $1 to $2 lower. The stock cows and pairs were steady. The trading and demand was moderate. The quality was rather plain. The supply included 71% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 52% were heifers and 12% were bulls; 19% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 10% was replacement cattle with 55% stock cows, 8% were bred cows and 38% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 432 lbs., 151.00; 5 head, 513 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 636 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 322 lbs., 144.00; 6 head, 373 to 393 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (150.95); 4 head, 415 to 433 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.49); 14 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (137.86); 13 head, 552 to 585 lbs., 116.00 to 127.00 (120.44); 8 head, 605 to 643 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.49); 6 head, 668 to 697 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (111.96); 8 head, 713 to 743 lbs., 105.00 to 113.00 (108.08); 5 head, 772 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 503 to 525 lbs., 108.00 to 113.00 (109.95); 5 head, 563 to 568 lbs., 103.00 to 112.00 (108.42); 7 head, 677 to 683 lbs., 92.00 to 100.00 (95.41).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 528 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 588 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 402 to 438 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (130.80); 11 head, 457 to 479 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.42); 17 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (118.67); 15 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 112.00 to 121.00 (118.15); 10 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 108.00 to 118.00 (112.67); 4 head, 665 lbs., 108.00; 5 head, 703 to 720 lbs., 104.00 to 106.00 (104.81); 8 head, 750 to 778 lbs., 102.00 to 106.00 (103.47). Medium and larges frame 2, 6 head, 293 to 298 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.67); 5 head, 340 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 350 lbs., 135.00; 9 head, 410 to 440 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (123.51); 7 head, 465 to 473 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (120.11); 2 head, 500 lbs., 101.00; 8 head, 560 to 582 lbs., 95.00 to 104.00 (98.65); 6 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 100.00 to 102.00 (101.03); 10 head, 658 to 680 lbs., 99.00 to 103.00 (101.21).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 518 lbs., 118.00; 9 head, 566 to 579 lbs., 113.00 to 116.00 (114.32); 6 head, 610 to 618 lbs., 100.00 to 107.00 (103.52); 9 head, 660 to 678 lbs., 101.00 to 111.00 (107.20); 5 head, 743 lbs., 93.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 1290 to 1730 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (63.14) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 16 head, 98 to 1545 lbs., 55.00 to 65.00 (58.81) average; 1 head, 1195 lbs., 68.00 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 20 head, 943 to 1428 lbs., 51.00 to 62.00 (57.38) average; 2 head, 1333 lbs., 66.00 high; 7 head, 803 to 1050 lbs., 42.00 to 51.50 (45.95) low; 6 head, 523 to 830 lbs., 39.00 very low. Bulls 1, 4 head, 1665 to 2375 lbs., 85.00 to 96.00 (91.63) average; 6 head, 1185 to 1333 lbs., 64.00 to 85.00 (68.34) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, open, 3 head, 870 to 900 lbs., 94.00 to 95.00 (94.33); 5 to 8 years old, open, 11 head, 785 to 1520 lbs., 52.00 to 58.00 (54.93); over 5 years old, open, 8 head, 885 to 1125 lbs., 40.00 to 50.00 (44.44). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 855 to 970 lbs., 830.00 to 875.00 (858.71).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 10 head, 472 to 564 lbs., 1210.00 to 1310.00 (1279.67). Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 496 to 601 lbs., 910.00 to 1075.00 (986.89).
