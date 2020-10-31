Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,923 head selling a week ago, 2,406 head trading Oct. 15 and 2,537 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, there was no recent comparison of steer and heifer calves under 600 pounds, but a lower undertone was noted. Steers over 650 pounds were selling $4 to $7 lower. Heifers 600 to 850 pounds were trading $6 to $10 lower, heifers over 850 pounds were selling $2 lower. Demand was moderate on a light to moderate supply. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (57% steers, 43% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 400 to 438 lbs., 167.00 to 170.00 (168.43), unweaned; 10 head, 455 to 481 lbs., 152.50 to 157.00 (153.36), unweaned; 45 head, 514 to 547 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (146.13); 6 head, 514 lbs., 147.00, unweaned; 20 head, 559 to 591 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (150.78); 44 head, 553 to 594 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (139.54), unweaned; 18 head, 626 to 636 lbs., 144.50 to 155.50 (152.48); 27 head, 604 to 636 lbs., 130.00 to 138.50 (137.30), unweaned; 38 head, 673 to 693 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (137.56); 44 head, 669 to 674 lbs., 129.00 to 140.50 (133.68), unweaned; 49 head, 721 to 741 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (140.46); 101 head, 757 to 777 lbs., 139.50 to 144.50 (140.70); 16 head, 756 to 762 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (130.74), unweaned; 132 head, 800 to 838 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (138.14); 130 head, 851 to 861 lbs., 134.00 to 139.25 (138.09); 111 head, 935 to 937 lbs., 128.35 to 134.50 (131.40); 55 head, 956 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 387 lbs., 162.50; 5 head, 428 to 432 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (158.01); 16 head, 475 to 487 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (148.26); 4 head, 620 to 638 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (136.54); 13 head, 658 to 697 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (128.58); 7 head, 718 to 745 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.28); 20 head, 908 to 909 lbs., 123.00 to 128.50 (127.40). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 55 head, 1004 lbs., 131.25. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1008 to 1035 lbs., 113.50 to 118.50 (115.35).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (145.85); 12 head, 486 lbs., 146.00; 19 head, 456 to 476 lbs., 137.50 to 139.00 (138.19), unweaned; 44 head, 526 to 542 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (132.41); 14 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (133.60); 29 head, 574 to 581 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (125.68), unweaned; 52 head, 613 to 649 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.11); 41 head, 621 to 642 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.54), unweaned; 61 head, 651 to 687 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.53); 43 head, 706 to 738 lbs., 124.50 to 127.50 (126.37); 6 head, 708 lbs., 117.00, unweaned; 109 head, 753 to 785 lbs., 123.00 to 125.25 (124.88); 151 head, 804 to 845 lbs., 120.00 to 125.50 (124.15); 60 head, 884 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 463 to 496 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (133.77); 4 head, 525 lbs., 133.00; 17 head, 556 to 567 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (127.19); 5 head, 612 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 719 to 730 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.50); 10 head, 730 lbs., 116.50, unweaned; 12 head, 755 to 796 lbs., 114.00 to 123.50 (119.37); 6 head, 806 to 813 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (117.67); 6 head, 878 lbs., 116.00; 4 head, 869 lbs., 110.00, fleshy; 5 head, 965 lbs., 106.00; 5 head, 1076 lbs., 100.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 706 lbs., 115.00.
