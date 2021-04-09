Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,262 head selling a week ago, 1,595 head trading March 18 and 4,277 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, steers 500 to 600 pounds were selling steady with a weak undertone. Steers 600 to 700 pounds suitable for grass were trading $9 to $10 higher. Steers 700 to 1000 were selling $1 to $4 higher with the exception of 900 to 950 pound steers trading $2 lower. The heifers under 850 pounds were selling $2 to $7 higher again due to grass to suitable heifers. Heifers 850 to 900 pounds were $3 to $4 lower. There was a nice offering of grass quality steers and heifers. The receipts were moderate with good demand. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (57% steers, 42% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 464 to 493 lbs., 167.00 to 176.50 (170.00); 11 head, 455 lbs., 180.00, thin fleshed; 76 head, 509 to 548 lbs., 172.00 to 179.00 (174.47); 51 head, 558 to 572 lbs., 169.00 to 180.00 (172.23); 30 head, 569 lbs., 183.50, fancy; 51 head, 602 to 620 lbs., 169.25 to 176.00 (170.91); 28 head, 654 to 663 lbs., 156.00 to 162.00 (158.25); 61 head, 711 to 749 lbs., 135.00 to 146.50 (143.08); 195 head, 751 to 780 lbs., 139.00 to 146.25 (142.49); 49 head, 752 lbs., 150.00, fancy; 213 head, 802 to 832 lbs., 132.75 to 138.60 (135.68); 355 head, 858 to 890 lbs., 129.75 to 133.75 (132.57); 163 head, 919 to 945 lbs., 124.75 to 127.50 (126.25); 57 head, 912 lbs., 134.00, fancy; 72 head, 961 to 978 lbs., 124.75 to 127.75 (127.33). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 468 to 490 lbs., 155.00 to 165.50 (160.30); 5 head, 510 to 547 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (161.92); 45 head, 555 to 596 lbs., 165.00 to 168.00 (166.95); 47 head, 623 to 646 lbs., 153.00 to 163.50 (157.39); 39 head, 672 to 694 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (146.60); 16 head, 793 lbs., 137.50; 10 head, 806 to 831 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (113.79). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 996 to 997 lbs., 120.50 to 122.50 (121.11); 23 head, 1077 lbs., 112.50. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 524 lbs., 170.50; 15 head, 636 lbs., 158.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 460 to 487 lbs., 147.00 to 149.00 (148.00); 30 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.75); 79 head, 555 to 591 lbs., 143.00 to 152.00 (147.57); 56 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (142.51); 121 head, 659 to 699 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (138.66); 155 head, 706 to 746 lbs., 127.50 to 136.00 (131.09); 210 head, 754 to 788 lbs., 127.00 to 135.75 (131.50); 411 head, 805 to 843 lbs., 124.50 to 129.00 (128.08); 10 head, 877 lbs., 124.00; 21 head, 943 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 458 to 478 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.37); 16 head, 503 to 534 lbs., 148.00; 11 head, 566 to 590 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (133.66); 14 head, 617 to 633 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.59); 5 head, 674 lbs., 122.00; 19 head, 704 to 713 lbs., 122.00 to 126.50 (124.34); 11 head, 778 to 799 lbs., 124.00 to 126.50 (125.38); 23 head, 840 lbs., 118.50. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 901 to 908 lbs., 120.50 to 123.00 (121.84).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 528 to 542 lbs., 154.00 to 158.00 (155.74).
