Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,623 head selling on Aug. 13, compared to 4,298 head trading Aug. 6 and 1,919 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas. Compared to a week ago, steers 750 to 1050 pounds were selling steady to $2 higher; in those 750 pounds and under, a higher undertone was noted. Heifers 400 to 950 pounds were trading steady to $2 higher. Trade was active and demand was good. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (75% steers, 25% heifers). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 446 lbs., 179.00; 14 head, 498 lbs., 157.00, unweaned; 7 head, 462 lbs., 188.00, value added; 17 head, 534 lbs., 178.00; 105 head, 551 to 592 lbs., 171.00 to 177.00 (174.22); 11 head, 568 to 586 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (145.17), unweaned; 18 head, 619 to 648 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.26); 12 head, 636 to 638 lbs., 161.00 to 164.00 (163.25), thin fleshed; 76 head, 655 to 693 lbs., 152.00 to 156.50 (155.10); 20 head, 667 lbs., 163.50, thin fleshed; 101 head, 654 lbs., 168.00, value added; 10 head, 714 to 743 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.53), unweaned; 70 head, 769 to 792 lbs., 145.00 to 146.50 (145.73); 144 head, 802 to 846 lbs., 144.50 to 147.60 (147.03); 277 head, 858 to 893 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (142.35); 300 head, 903 to 949 lbs., 135.25 to 142.85 (138.86); 311 head, 950 to 992 lbs., 130.00 to 134.85 (133.42); 33 head, 1010 to 1016 lbs., 126.50 to 128.00 (126.96). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 498 to 499 lbs., 163.00 to 169.00 (167.00); 36 head, 556 to 589 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (163.59); 6 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.45), unweaned; 32 head, 623 lbs., 146.00; 11 head, 650 to 681 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.66); 8 head, 673 lbs., 129.00, unweaned; 41 head, 711 to 735 lbs., 139.00 to 143.50 (141.79); 34 head, 760 to 798 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (140.15); 10 head, 816 lbs., 136.00; 15 head, 883 to 898 lbs., 129.50 to 133.00 (130.21); 12 head, 908 lbs., 130.00; 32 head, 985 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 8 head, 431 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 441 lbs., 168.00. 43 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (155.70); 36 head, 518 to 549 lbs., 148.00 to 154.50 (151.59); 82 head, 567 to 593 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (150.12); 11 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 141.00 to 148.50 (144.57); 60 head, 651 to 690 lbs., 138.50 to 145.00 (140.60); 33 head, 702 to 727 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (139.80); 40 head, 754 to 789 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.30); 40 head, 811 to 834 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.13); 87 head, 876 to 889 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (132.81); 50 head, 910 to 936 lbs., 125.00 to 129.50 (128.73). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 514 to 534 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (148.08); 16 head, 582 to 599 lbs., 142.50 to 144.00 (143.62); 8 head, 610 to 622 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.86); 15 head, 682 to 693 lbs., 131.50 to 136.50 (133.71); 10 head, 780 to 783 lbs., 123.50 to 128.00 (126.20); 11 head, 807 to 811 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.46); 20 head, 960 to 973 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.65).
