Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 4,652 head selling a week ago, 1,000 head trading Feb. 18 and 701 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Due to the limited offering a week ago, there was no recent comparison for steers or heifers under 500 pounds. Steers 600 to 750 pounds were selling $5 to $18 higher and steers 750 to 900 pounds were trading steady to $7 higher on limited tests. Steers over 950 pounds were selling $3 lower. Heifers from 500 to 700 pounds and 750 to 800 pounds were trading steady to $5 higher. Heifers 700 to 750 pounds and 800 to 850 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower. There was a heavy offering and good demand. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (67% steers, 33% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 380 to 383 lbs., 183.00 to 202.00 (190.64); 15 head, 410 to 443 lbs., 195.00 to 200.00 (196.02); 37 head, 451 to 487 lbs., 184.00 to 195.00 (188.44); 37 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (169.88); 17 head, 511 to 526 lbs., 184.50 to 186.00 (185.11), fancy; 81 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 162.00 to 174.00 (167.70); 38 head, 553 to 575 lbs., 175.00 to 179.00 (175.51), fancy; 107 head, 602 to 641 lbs., 159.00 to 167.00 (164.05); 22 head, 601 to 631 lbs., 171.00 to 171.50 (171.27), fancy; 70 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 156.00 to 168.00 (162.45); 228 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 141.00 to 150.50 (143.76); 13 head, 700 lbs., 155.25, fancy; 297 head, 752 to 798 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (138.10); 33 head, 758 lbs., 146.50, fancy; 233 head, 805 to 849 lbs., 130.00 to 138.50 (134.08); 8 head, 801 lbs., 143.00, fancy; 328 head, 866 to 899 lbs., 126.50 to 135.50 (130.15); 62 head, 879 lbs., 136.60, thin fleshed; 455 head, 901 to 946 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (128.17); 101 head, 958 to 998 lbs., 118.00 to 127.00 (123.65). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 415 to 447 lbs., 173.00 to 179.00 (177.73); 30 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 162.00 to 175.00 (172.18); 11 head, 515 to 540 lbs., 158.00 to 162.50 (160.35); 55 head, 571 to 595 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (153.83); 109 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 147.50 to 157.50 (153.96); 104 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (149.65); 139 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (137.95); 14 head, 756 to 791 lbs., 124.50 to 130.00 (128.09); 7 head, 831 to 837 lbs., 128.00; 20 head, 855 to 890 lbs., 118.00 to 123.50 (121.35); 12 head, 918 to 933 lbs., 115.00 to 124.00 (120.26). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1011 to 1047 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.11); 61 head, 1052 lbs., 124.00; 5 head, 1140 lbs., 103.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 308 to 349 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (160.61); 19 head, 362 to 378 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (159.33); 67 head, 407 to 442 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (157.63); 22 head, 482 to 496 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (156.92); 55 head, 507 to 546 lbs., 153.00 to 158.00 (155.66); 73 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (147.36); 23 head, 555 lbs., 157.00, fancy; 78 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 138.50 to 148.50 (142.66); 179 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 126.00 to 137.50 (134.10); 9 head, 658 lbs., 139.50, thin fleshed; 181 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.57); 255 head, 751 to 796 lbs., 123.50 to 129.50 (127.02); 67 head, 805 to 846 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.80); 42 head, 824 lbs., 127.75, fancy; 54 head, 853 to 897 lbs., 118.50 to 123.50 (120.98); 17 head, 908 to 928 lbs., 115.00 to 121.50 (119.80). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 401 to 441 lbs., 152.00; 16 head, 467 to 487 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (137.67); 36 head, 559 to 590 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (137.08); 80 head, 604 to 647 lbs., 128.50 to 136.00 (133.33); 6 head, 680 to 693 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.34); 8 head, 834 lbs., 117.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 950 to 987 lbs., 112.50 to 119.75 (115.47); 6 head, 1035 lbs., 110.00.
