Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,491 head selling a week ago, 3,363 head trading Dec. 10 and 2,291 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas. There was a good supply of cattle due to this being the last reported sale of 2020 due to the holidays. Demand was moderate. The first sale of 2021 will be Jan. 7. Compared to a week ago, steers under 450 pounds were selling $9 lower. Steers and heifers weighing 500 to 800 pounds were trading $2 to $9 higher and steers and heifers over 800 pounds were selling steady to $3 higher. There were not enough heifers under 450 pounds for a comparison, however a higher undertone was noted. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (61% steers, 38% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 40 head, 350 to 394 lbs., 193.00 to 194.00 (193.42); 56 head, 430 to 446 lbs., 192.00 to 200.00 (193.61); 11 head, 458 to 488 lbs., 186.00 to 193.00 (189.96); 86 head, 508 to 538 lbs., 172.00 to 182.00 (175.44); 12 head, 511 lbs., 186.00, fancy; 120 head, 559 to 598 lbs., 160.00 to 168.50 (164.15); 5 head, 591 lbs., 185.00, fancy; 62 head, 605 to 638 lbs., 151.25 to 157.00 (154.59); 181 head, 652 to 683 lbs., 147.50 to 154.50 (151.36); 25 head, 654 lbs., 157.50, fancy; 136 head, 703 to 746 lbs., 139.00 to 147.50 (143.72); 37 head, 739 lbs., 148.25, fancy; 209 head, 753 to 794 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (142.08); 57 head, 751 lbs., 147.75, fancy; 109 head, 800 to 829 lbs., 135.00 to 143.75 (139.65); 260 head, 852 to 897 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.21); 79 head, 900 to 938 lbs., 129.00 to 134.85 (134.15); 78 head, 960 to 980 lbs., 124.50 to 132.25 (130.59); 58 head, 963 lbs., 137.25, fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 415 to 420 lbs., 183.00 to 190.00 (187.38); 18 head, 480 to 499 lbs., 173.00 to 182.00 (175.59); 18 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (165.67); 6 head, 599 lbs., 153.00; 60 head, 623 to 648 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (146.69); 57 head, 667 to 699 lbs., 136.50 to 144.00 (143.00); 48 head, 709 to 732 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.73); 41 head, 766 to 789 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (126.55); 18 head, 855 to 893 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (132.08). Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 1007 to 1021 lbs., 96.00 to 101.00 (98.52).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 261 lbs., 177.00; 20 head, 313 to 343 lbs., 162.00 to 167.00 (165.40); 53 head, 352 to 396 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (163.29); 83 head, 408 to 446 lbs., 163.00 to 167.50 (166.80); 101 head, 470 to 495 lbs., 149.00 to 154.00 (153.03); 20 head, 474 lbs., 162.00, fancy; 56 head, 507 to 538 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (150.71); 59 head, 559 to 595 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (146.05); 43 head, 605 to 634 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.14); 46 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (134.51); 35 head, 686 lbs., 139.25, fancy; 129 head, 736 to 749 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (131.77); 63 head, 749 lbs., 136.10, fancy; 12 head, 705 lbs., 137.00, replacement; 54 head, 753 to 786 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.74); 146 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 124.00 to 133.50 (129.59); 64 head, 830 lbs., 135.00, fancy; 30 head, 859 to 884 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (125.54); 7 head, 905 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 390 to 395 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (152.98); 18 head, 407 to 440 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.16); 36 head, 502 to 538 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (141.34); 21 head, 550 to 584 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (137.21); 27 head, 652 to 681 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (124.42); 35 head, 711 to 742 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (124.27); 9 head, 763 to 769 lbs., 122.50. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 977 to 992 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (106.98); 18 head, 1023 to 1028 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.78).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 660 lbs., 115.00; 11 head, 762 to 799 lbs., 112.00 to 114.00 (113.47). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1054 lbs., 79.00.
