Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,406 head selling on Oct. 15, compared to 1,801 head trading Oct. 8 and 3,104 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, there was no recent price comparison for steers weighing under 650 pounds; 650 to 700 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher on limited comparable sales; over 700 pounds were trading steady to $2 lower. There was no recent price comparison on heifers except those 850 to 900 pounds, which were selling $4 to $6 lower. Demand was moderate on a moderate supply. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (60% steers, 40% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 90%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 180.00 to 184.00 (182.35); 6 head, 437 lbs., 175.00; 12 head, 514 to 548 lbs., 156.00 to 162.00 (158.76); 6 head, 573 lbs., 141.00, unweaned; 49 head, 615 to 648 lbs., 145.00 to 157.50 (152.31); 21 head, 607 to 646 lbs., 135.00 to 141.50 (139.88), fleshy; 52 head, 655 to 677 lbs., 147.00 to 157.50 (151.66); 138 head, 704 to 738 lbs., 144.50 to 152.50 (145.64); 248 head, 750 to 788 lbs., 143.00 to 148.10 (146.60); 177 head, 810 to 826 lbs., 137.50 to 146.35 (145.06); 207 head, 855 to 894 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (142.76); 75 head, 906 to 941 lbs., 136.60 to 137.75 (136.84). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 375 lbs., 166.00; 4 head, 441 lbs., 163.00; 24 head, 542 to 549 lbs., 147.00 to 148.00 (147.29); 34 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (149.50); 6 head, 617 to 647 lbs., 135.00 to 137.50 (136.28); 48 head, 654 to 690 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (145.46); 70 head, 712 to 747 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (131.20); 19 head, 770 to 786 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (133.06); 4 head, 835 lbs., 131.00; 6 head, 902 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 577 lbs., 125.50; 9 head, 652 to 683 lbs., 108.00 to 119.00 (113.02); 4 head, 758 lbs., 118.00. Large frame 1, 4 head, 638 lbs., 133.00; 3 head, 1023 lbs., 122.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 420 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 480 lbs., 147.00; 4 head, 483 lbs., 129.00, fleshy; 4 head, 453 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 17 head, 500 to 530 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (142.99); 28 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (138.13); 16 head, 571 to 581 lbs., 125.50 to 129.00 (128.11), fleshy; 59 head, 601 to 636 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.22); 9 head, 616 lbs., 127.00, fleshy; 4 head, 649 lbs., 127.00, unweaned; 133 head, 654 to 688 lbs., 136.00 to 144.25 (138.27); 6 head, 666 lbs., 125.00, fleshy; 80 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (135.99); 47 head, 750 to 791 lbs., 131.50 to 142.25 (134.28); 56 head, 814 to 831 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (129.34); 84 head, 882 to 896 lbs., 124.00 to 126.75 (126.05); 18 head, 910 to 915 lbs., 116.50 to 122.00 (118.02); 26 head, 957 to 967 lbs., 115.25 to 116.00 (115.42). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 490 lbs., 127.00; 7 head, 502 to 511 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (131.24); 12 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (134.36); 20 head, 629 to 646 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.02); 67 head, 653 to 673 lbs., 132.00 to 134.50 (133.56); 22 head, 683 lbs., 121.00, full; 23 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.97); 12 head, 770 to 798 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (131.49); 9 head, 825 to 840 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.66); 21 head, 852 to 889 lbs., 115.75 to 119.00 (118.36); 24 head, 927 lbs., 105.00 to 114.00 (112.88). Large frame 1, 19 head, 1032 to 1039 lbs., 108.25 to 112.00 (109.64).
