Farmers and Rancher Livestock Commission reported receipts of 3,329 head selling on Aug. 20, compared to 2,623 head trading Aug. 13 and 2,845 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers weighing 750 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher with instances trading $4 lower; 750 pounds and under were selling steady. Compared to the previous sale’s light test, heifers showed a large increase, trading mostly $1 to $4 higher. Trade was active and demand was good. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (61% steers, 39% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 169.00 to 176.00 (172.32); 6 head, 494 lbs., 157.00, unweaned; 37 head, 506 to 544 lbs., 161.00 to 168.50 (165.52); 104 head, 617 to 649 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (156.82); 66 head, 604 to 638 lbs., 161.00 to 167.00 (164.76), thin fleshed; 101 head, 667 to 699 lbs., 152.00 to 159.50 (155.89); 239 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (154.38); 212 head, 753 to 796 lbs., 146.00 to 153.50 (150.07); 116 head, 801 to 836 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (143.91); 377 head, 851 to 896 lbs., 139.50 to 146.85 (144.38); 213 head, 900 to 938 lbs., 137.00 to 144.10 (142.23). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 541 lbs., 153.00; 18 head, 559 to 570 lbs., 155.50 to 166.50 (161.16); 17 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (147.26); 26 head, 667 to 689 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (144.09); 10 head, 685 to 695 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (124.81), unweaned; 117 head, 713 to 749 lbs., 138.00 to 147.75 (145.87); 22 head, 828 lbs., 140.00; 26 head, 868 to 895 lbs., 131.00 to 137.50 (134.89); 99 head, 929 to 946 lbs., 130.00 to 135.75 (134.07); 34 head, 953 to 984 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (128.46).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 480 lbs., 156.00; 8 head, 515 to 520 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (153.36); 84 head, 551 to 593 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (147.95); 5 head, 589 lbs., 122.00, unweaned; 17 head, 638 lbs., 148.00; 142 head, 655 to 696 lbs., 139.00 to 146.50 (141.86); 187 head, 706 to 745 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.05); 336 head, 759 to 794 lbs., 133.50 to 140.50 (136.94); 161 head, 802 to 827 lbs., 133.00 to 136.75 (136.26); 89 head, 856 to 899 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (129.37); 58 head, 909 to 938 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (124.79); 11 head, 950 to 974 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.27). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 582 to 587 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.00); 17 head, 665 to 681 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (133.91); 20 head, 764 to 799 lbs., 128.50 to 130.00 (129.45); 6 head, 812 to 848 lbs., 127.50 to 129.00 (128.27); 5 head, 995 lbs., 117.50.
