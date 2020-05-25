Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 4,273 head selling on May 14, compared to 3,096 head trading on May 7 and 2,698 head trading a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, steers 800 to 1050 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower; 800 pounds and under were trading $2 to $9 lower. Heifers 700 to 1000 pounds were selling steady to $2 lower; 550 to 700 pounds were trading $3 to $7 lower; 500 pounds and under higher undertone noted. Trade and demand were moderate. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (57% steers, 43% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 90%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 347 lbs., 183.00; 13 head, 415 to 418 lbs., 172.00 to 179.00 (173.62); 25 head, 470 to 477 lbs., 173.00 to 178.00 (176.23); 50 head, 516 to 546 lbs., 162.75 to 169.00 (164.18); 8 head, 577 to 585 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.63); 27 head, 606 to 644 lbs., 150.00 to 157.50 (154.30); 14 head, 661 to 682 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (139.90); 7 head, 689 lbs., 119.00, unweaned; 39 head, 707 to 743 lbs., 135.50 to 140.00 (138.23); 237 head, 756 to 791 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (130.22); 431 head, 805 to 847 lbs., 119.00 to 126.50 (122.10); 223 head, 850 to 890 lbs., 117.85 to 121.00 (119.15); 172 head, 906 to 918 lbs., 112.60 to 119.25 (115.48); 195 head, 953 to 970 lbs., 106.00 to 112.00 (110.04); 200 head, 1001 to 1008 lbs., 104.00 to 105.75 (104.87). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 483 to 496 lbs., 164.00 to 166.00 (164.59); 14 head, 500 to 539 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.51); 6 head, 502 lbs., 123.00, unweaned; 13 head,583 to 598 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (143.70); 47 head, 616 to 648 lbs., 143.00 to 149.50 (147.03); 35 head, 657 to 687 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (126.69); 63 head, 708 to 747 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (128.75); 48 head, 814 to 845 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.57); 254 head, 872 to 897 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (112.68); 35 head, 912 to 949 lbs., 111.00 to 111.50 (111.23); 100 head,990 to 991 lbs., 101.00 to 104.00 (103.88); 25 head, 1000 to 1010 lbs., 100.00 to 103.00 (101.57). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 782 to 790 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (106.99).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 367 lbs., 169.00; 16 head,403 to 435 lbs., 159.00 to 167.00 (161.63); 25 head,454 to 477 lbs., 153.00 to 161.00 (158.27); 6 head, 498 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 47 head, 502 to 543 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (146.52); 22 head,544 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 47 head, 556 to 596 lbs., 135.50 to 141.00 (139.21); 20 head, 597 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 75 head, 611 to 649 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (134.09); 30 head, 651 to 671 lbs., 124.50 to 129.25 (125.58); 151 head,706 to 745 lbs., 122.00 to 127.75 (125.95); 97 head,750 to 788 lbs., 119.25 to 124.50 (120.12); 223 head, 805 to 831 lbs., 111.25 to 114.25 (113.54); 15 head, 820 lbs., 103.50, unweaned; 75 head,855 to 886 lbs., 112.00 to 112.75 (112.65); 141 head, 900 to 936 lbs., 105.00 to 107.00 (105.78). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight,
6 head,429 lbs., 149.00; 22 head, 467 to 471 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (147.63); 12 head,571 lbs., 130.00; 47 head,601 to 644 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (123.25); 24 head, 665 to 675 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (122.13); 147 head,702 to 749 lbs., 112.00 to 119.00 (117.87); 312 head, 754 to 788 lbs., 113.50 to 117.75 (115.42); 40 head,805 to 844 lbs., 107.50 to 110.50 (108.33); 87 head, 863 to 887 lbs., 104.50 to 108.00 (105.53); 17 head, 944 lbs., 97.50; 17 head, 979 lbs., 92.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 508 to 533 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.80).
