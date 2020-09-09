Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,615 head selling a week ago, 2,573 head trading Aug. 27 and 1,887 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, there was a lighter test. Steers 800 to 1050 pounds were selling $3 to $7 lower; in those 800 pounds and under, a lower undertone was noted with instances trading $2 to $5 lower. Heifers 450 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower with instances trading $8 lower. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (62% steers, 38% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 92%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 550 to 575 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (162.04); 24 head, 604 to 622 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.41); 23 head, 659 to 675 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (145.76); 59 head, 723 to 745 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.11); 97 head, 771 to 790 lbs., 139.50 to 144.35 (143.90); 139 head, 808 to 849 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (140.69); 14 head, 828 to 843 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.70), unweaned; 146 head, 850 to 867 lbs., 136.85 to 138.00 (137.35); 30 head, 854 to 895 lbs., 126.50 to 129.00 (126.82), unweaned; 124 head, 906 to 923 lbs., 132.50 to 138.50 (133.16); 9 head, 927 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 6 head, 1030 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 517 to 538 lbs., 157.00 to 158.50 (158.10); 6 head, 638 lbs., 141.00; 33 head, 668 to 676 lbs., 136.50 to 138.00 (136.82); 11 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 135.00 to 136.50 (135.80); 56 head, 773 to 792 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (133.07); 14 head, 832 lbs., 134.00; 13 head, 882 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 944 lbs., 130.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 460 to 488 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.81); 28 head, 509 to 547 lbs., 144.00 to 150.50 (147.78); 24 head, 563 to 577 lbs., 141.00 to 143.50 (142.62); 35 head, 614 to 647 lbs., 135.00 to 138.50 (136.04); 17 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.71); 34 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 131.00 to 132.50 (131.87); 62 head, 758 to 794 lbs., 126.00 to 132.50 (130.26); 133 head, 816 to 825 lbs., 124.00 to 126.85 (126.70); 40 head, 850 to 896 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.26); 10 head, 906 to 922 lbs., 123.00 to 124.00 (123.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 589 lbs., 131.00; 12 head, 657 to 692 lbs., 126.50 to 127.00 (126.62); 18 head, 700 to 735 lbs.,120.00 to 125.00 (122.53); 55 head, 755 to 787 lbs.,123.00; 5 head, 874 lbs., 118.00; 18 head, 908 lbs., 118.50.
