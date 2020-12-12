Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,493 head selling on Dec. 3, compared to 4,157 head trading Nov. 19, and 3,685 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the Nov. 19 sale, steers and heifers weighing under 450 pounds were trading $7 to $20 higher, the steers and heifers weighing 450 to 850 pounds were selling $2 to $7 higher with steers over 850 pounds were trading $1 to $3 lower and heifers over 850 pounds were selling $1.50 higher. The supply was lighter due to the large weaned and vaccinated sale that took place earlier with a moderate demand. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (67% steers, 33% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 364 to 385 lbs., 197.00 to 212.00 (203.64); 7 head, 381 lbs., 185.00, unweaned; 9 head, 405 to 443 lbs., 209.00 to 212.00 (210.62); 10 head, 488 to 495 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (173.09); 18 head, 457 to 487 lbs., 179.00 to 181.00 (179.79), fancy; 42 head, 506 to 544 lbs., 170.00 to 177.50 (172.57); 5 head, 514 lbs., 183.00, fancy; 9 head, 514 to 538 lbs., 168.00 to 168.50 (168.38), unweaned; 60 head, 552 to 592 lbs., 158.00 to 164.00 (162.54); 93 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 148.00 to 155.25 (153.06); 30 head, 603 to 620 lbs., 158.00, fancy; 18 head, 639 lbs., 140.00, unweaned; 114 head, 660 to 679 lbs., 143.50 to 150.50 (144.89); 19 head, 656 to 661 lbs., 152.75 to 153.50 (153.14), fancy; 28 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 141.00 to 143.00 (142.03), unweaned; 179 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 141.50 to 145.50 (142.62); 41 head, 759 to 788 lbs., 137.00 to 143.50 (140.84); 127 head, 812 to 842 lbs., 134.50 to 140.50 (137.93); 168 head, 803 to 846 lbs., 144.25 to 145.60 (145.30), fancy; 68 head, 855 to 896 lbs., 130.00 to 136.35 (134.56); 60 head, 874 lbs., 144.50, fancy; 28 head, 896 to 898 lbs., 127.50 to 128.00 (127.59), full; 37 head, 901 to 926 lbs., 128.00 to 134.75 (131.81); 62 head, 922 lbs., 143.60, fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 413 to 446 lbs., 199.00 to 205.00 (200.26); 45 head, 512 to 543 lbs., 158.00 to 167.00 (163.27); 49 head, 586 to 597 lbs., 150.00 to 156.50 (153.48); 15 head, 610 to 643 lbs., 136.00 to 144.50 (142.67); 34 head, 651 to 693 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.06); 12 head, 707 to 722 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.75). Large frame 1, 33 head, 993 lbs., 119.00; 45 head, 1002 lbs., 129.75, fancy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 351 lbs., 157.00; 5 head, 416 lbs., 168.50; 68 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (151.85); 56 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (143.09); 84 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (140.40); 13 head, 554 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 48 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 134.00 to 140.50 (137.29); 65 head, 674 to 687 lbs., 132.25 to 134.50 (133.23); 44 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (130.48); 8 head, 734 lbs., 136.50, fancy; 21 head, 767 to 776 lbs., 128.50 to 130.50 (129.73); 74 head, 802 to 822 lbs., 119.50 to 128.50 (126.41); 60 head, 836 lbs., 130.00, fancy; 19 head, 851 lbs., 124.00; 22 head, 903 to 918 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.65). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 440 to 447 lbs., 157.00 to 159.00 (158.01); 12 head, 480 to 498 lbs., 143.00 to 147.50 (144.41; 26 head, 533 to 549 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (135.95); 50 head, 573 to 599 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.74); 7 head, 710 to 716 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.72); 11 head, 755 to 793 lbs., 114.00 to 115.50 (115.11). Large frame 1, 15 head, 981 to 985 lbs., 114.00 to 120.00 (116.01); 3 head, 1102 lbs., 93.50.
