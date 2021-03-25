Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,417 head selling a week ago, 4,648 head trading March 4 and 1,663 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, steers 400 to 550 pounds and 600 to 650 pounds were selling $4 to $10 higher and steers 800 to 1000 pounds were trading $1 to $3 higher. Steers 550 to 600 pounds and 650 to 800 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower. Heifers under 600 pounds were trading $1 to $6 higher, heifers 600 to 700 pounds were selling $1 to $5 lower, and heifers 700 to 900 pounds were trading steady to $2 higher. Receipts were moderate with good demand. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (60% steers, 40% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 414 to 443 lbs., 183.00 to 193.00 (188.71); 15 head, 467 to 492 lbs., 175.50 to 181.00 (178.50); 87 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 173.00 to 181.75 (177.86); 89 head, 556 to 599 lbs., 162.00 to 175.50 (167.88); 125 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 156.00 to 167.50 (164.00); 168 head, 652 to 696 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (151.20); 25 head, 656 lbs., 161.00, fancy; 158 head, 705 to 747 lbs., 136.50 to 146.00 (140.20); 38 head, 706 to 728 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.23), fancy; 110 head, 750 to 788 lbs., 128.75 to 137.00 (133.64); 34 head, 766 lbs., 138.75, fancy; 328 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 126.50 to 136.75 (131.39); 202 head, 858 to 897 lbs., 123.85 to 131.50 (127.63); 68 head, 882 lbs., 132.75, fancy; 149 head, 909 to 935 lbs., 120.75 to 127.00 (125.84); 48 head, 956 lbs., 124.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 483 lbs., 152.00; 15 head, 516 to 548 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (153.52); 19 head, 577 to 587 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (153.56); 23 head, 630 to 647 lbs., 137.00 to 153.00 (143.12); 41 head, 660 to 698 lbs., 139.50 to 146.50 (143.77); 12 head, 722 to 738 lbs., 126.50 to 131.00 (128.06); 14 head, 844 to 848 lbs., 111.00 to 122.00 (113.35). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1006 to 1030 lbs., 113.50 to 121.00 (116.67).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 394 lbs., 156.00; 15 head, 423 to 441 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (161.37); 42 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (151.41); 80 head, 508 to 534 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (151.09); 97 head, 564 to 598 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (144.33); 10 head, 562 lbs., 150.00, fancy; 143 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 128.50 to 139.00 (135.03); 170 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (130.73); 229 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 123.50 to 133.00 (127.33); 190 head, 752 to 793 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (125.77); 100 head, 807 to 832 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (121.94); 60 head, 863 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 530 to 536 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (132.05); 24 head, 567 to 593 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.92); 19 head, 637 lbs., 122.00; 11 head, 680 to 690 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.83). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1012 to 1020 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.25); 4 head, 1065 lbs., 102.50.
