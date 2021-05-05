Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,561 head selling a week ago, 5,167 head trading April 15 and 3,916 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
There was a moderate supply of cattle with light to moderate demand. Compared to a week ago, steers under 900 pounds were selling $4 to $15 lower and 950 pound steers were trading $3 higher. Heifers 350 to 550 pounds were selling $4 to $11 lower, 600 to 900 pound heifers were trading $4 to $9 lower, and 550 pound heifers were selling $5 higher. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (57% steers, 43% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 185.00 to 191.00 (186.84); 31 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 170.00 to 179.00 (174.35); 103 head, 462 to 494 lbs., 163.00 to 173.50 (168.96); 104 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 159.00 to 170.00 (165.84); 10 head, 543 lbs., 172.50, fancy; 44 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 159.00 to 168.00 (164.61); 90 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (152.28); 11 head, 631 lbs., 161.00, thin fleshed; 41 head, 666 to 683 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (145.29); 17 head, 653 lbs., 161.00, thin fleshed; 67 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 133.00 to 141.50 (138.56); 127 head, 751 to 791 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (131.54); 49 head, 813 to 848 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (126.69); 166 head, 853 to 883 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (126.55); 21 head, 908 to 935 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (120.18); 69 head, 969 to 995 lbs., 115.00 to 119.50 (118.83). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 393 to 398 lbs., 176.00 to 177.00 (176.40); 12 head, 408 to 445 lbs., 162.00 to 166.00 (163.64); 13 head, 465 to 484 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (158.74); 16 head, 508 to 538 lbs., 154.00 to 158.00 (156.26); 65 head, 562 to 595 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (153.75); 50 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (143.86); 46 head, 685 to 699 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (132.86); 6 head, 847 lbs., 117.00; 23 head, 885 lbs., 122.50. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 1016 to 1048 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 360 to 396 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (153.62); 91 head, 401 to 447 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (146.86); 101 head, 452 to 497 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (146.98); 53 head, 510 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (149.34); 34 head, 560 to 574 lbs., 146.75 to 154.50 (150.97); 30 head, 601 to 628 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.31); 66 head, 651 to 689 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (129.67); 31 head, 702 to 736 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.27); 8 head, 730 lbs., 135.25, replacement; 128 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 121.00 to 128.50 (124.11); 13 head, 786 lbs., 155.00, replacement; 57 head, 815 to 835 lbs., 121.50 to 124.50 (121.89); 127 head, 853 to 879 lbs., 116.50 to 133.50 (119.44); 6 head, 904 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 393 to 398 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (135.41); 5 head, 415 to 438 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (129.06); 26 head, 453 to 494 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (135.36); 42 head, 510 to 546 lbs., 131.50 to 139.00 (136.04); 25 head, 555 to 578 lbs., 129.00 to 141.00 (134.46); 12 head, 611 to 632 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (127.06); 6 head, 753 lbs., 120.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 959 lbs., 109.00; 5 head, 1023 lbs., 106.00.
