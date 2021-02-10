Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,530 head selling a week ago, 1,705 head trading Jan. 28 and 3,053 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, there were not enough steers under 500 pounds to compare trends, steers 500 to 650 and 700 to 750 pounds were selling $3 to $7 lower, steers 650 to 700 pounds and 800 pounds and above were trading steady to $2 higher. Heifers under 550 pounds were selling $3 lower, 550 to 600 pound heifers were trading $4 higher, heifers 600 to 700 pounds were selling $2 lower, 700 to 800 pound heifers were trading steady to $1 higher, heifers 800 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower and 900 to 950 pound heifers were trading $2 higher. Supply was moderate with a light to moderate demand. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (68% steers, 32% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 178.00 to 185.00 (180.66); 14 head, 458 to 495 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (172.89); 39 head, 523 to 549 lbs., 157.50 to 168.00 (160.09); 13 head, 515 to 524 lbs., 187.00 to 190.50 (188.60), thin fleshed; 15 head, 578 to 583 lbs., 158.50 to 162.00 (159.89); 109 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 145.00 to 154.50 (149.21); 102 head, 652 to 699 lbs., 139.75 to 150.50 (143.36); 127 head, 708 to 745 lbs., 130.50 to 137.00 (134.58); 14 head, 730 lbs., 149.25, thin fleshed; 226 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 130.75 to 138.75 (135.38); 136 head, 806 to 839 lbs., 130.00 to 138.50 (133.64); 44 head, 806 to 816 lbs., 140.75 to 141.75 (141.07), fancy; 261 head, 859 to 884 lbs., 127.50 to 131.75 (130.27); 122 head, 873 to 874 lbs., 132.25, fancy; 194 head, 910 to 930 lbs., 126.00 to 129.50 (126.91); 26 head, 901 lbs., 132.00, fancy; 18 head, 953 to 973 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (119.75). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 513 to 548 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.73); 10 head, 577 to 580 lbs., 153.00 to 153.50 (153.15); 39 head, 658 to 697 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (136.89); 8 head, 833 to 843 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.51); 11 head, 888 to 890 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (122.55). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 1028 to 1029 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (114.47).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 365 to 370 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (153.64); 6 head, 443 lbs., 157.00; 23 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 159.00 to 167.00 (161.46); 12 head, 517 to 542 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.41); 16 head, 562 to 593 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (148.93); 58 head, 608 to 647 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (131.63); 51 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 124.00 to 131.50 (128.43); 167 head, 708 to 740 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.88); 204 head, 755 to 783 lbs., 125.50 to 129.00 (126.04); 27 head, 806 to 838 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (124.87); 76 head, 853 to 866 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (121.92); 24 head, 915 to 922 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 568 to 590 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (139.20); 5 head, 608 to 647 lbs., 124.50 to 125.00 (124.69); 6 head, 737 to 742 lbs., 117.50 to 120.00 (118.75); 6 head, 779 lbs., 123.75; 8 head, 823 to 831 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.00). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 966 lbs., 113.00; 6 head, 1011 lbs., 109.00.
