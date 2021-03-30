Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,595 head selling a week ago, 3,417 head trading March 11 and 616 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, receipts were light due to too much needed rain and demand was light to moderate. On a light test, steers were selling $1 to $5 higher with the exception of 500 to 550 and 600 to 700 pound steers selling $2 to $3 lower. Heifers were trading steady to $5 higher with under 600 pounds not having enough comparable sales for a test. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (71% steers, 29% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 313 lbs., 191.00; 11 head, 374 lbs., 182.00; 14 head, 463 to 466 lbs., 179.50 to 185.00 (182.63); 40 head, 527 to 530 lbs., 174.00 to 174.50 (174.36); 6 head, 563 lbs., 178.00; 126 head, 606 to 634 lbs., 157.00 to 163.50 (161.68); 48 head, 656 to 659 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (148.04); 53 head, 725 to 749 lbs., 139.00 to 145.50 (142.46); 17 head, 792 lbs., 138.75; 82 head, 805 to 845 lbs., 131.00 to 135.50 (133.12); 163 head, 857 to 875 lbs., 127.00 to 134.50 (131.94); 174 head, 905 to 945 lbs., 127.50 to 128.85 (128.55); 62 head, 901 lbs., 130.25, fancy; 85 head, 971 to 986 lbs., 124.25 to 126.50 (125.79). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 478 to 481 lbs., 163.50 to 164.00 (163.71); 7 head, 567 to 589 lbs., 156.00 to 158.00 (156.84); 5 head, 660 to 687 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.17); 24 head, 796 lbs., 126.00; 71 head, 883 to 899 lbs., 123.50 to 125.50 (124.03); 11 head, 900 to 943 lbs., 117.00 to 122.75 (121.74).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 450 to 487 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (147.40); 10 head, 502 to 505 lbs., 149.00 to 155.50 (153.56); 7 head, 590 to 592 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (142.71); 59 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 135.50 to 144.00 (137.81); 18 head, 677 to 692 lbs., 127.50 to 135.00 (130.89); 38 head, 715 to 725 lbs., 128.00 to 130.50 (129.80); 106 head, 754 to 778 lbs., 128.00 to 134.25 (129.66); 93 head, 810 to 842 lbs., 124.50 to 126.25 (126.02); 20 head, 869 to 880 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (128.18); 5 head, 926 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 529 lbs., 141.00; 5 head, 637 lbs., 133.00; 29 head, 765 to 793 lbs., 124.00 to 126.50 (124.21). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1034 lbs., 111.50; 6 head, 1254 lbs., 80.00.
